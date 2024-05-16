42 health systems ranked by net income

Net incomes for health systems tanked in 2022 as inflation hit a record high, but many systems saw their net numbers improve in 2023 as nonoperating items, such as investment returns, rebounded.
Here are 42 nonprofit health systems ranked by net income for fiscal year 2023.
Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. The following financial results are for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2023, unless otherwise stated.
1. Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.): $6.8 billion
*Results for the 12 months ending Aug. 31
2. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): $4.1 billion
3. Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): $2.2 billion
4. Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City): $1.6 billion
5. Baylor Scott & White (Dallas): $1.5 billion
6. Mass General Brigham (Boston): $1.2 billion
*Results for 12 months ended Sept. 30
7. NYU Langone (New York City): $1.2 billion
*Results for the 12 months ending Aug. 31
8. Sutter Health (Sacramento Calif.): $1.2 billion
9. IU Health (Indianapolis): $1.1 billion
10. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn): $1.1 billion
11. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago): $1.1 billion
*Results for the 12 months ending Sept. 30
12. Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.): $1.1 billion
13. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): $959.7 million
*Results for the 12 months ended June 30, 2023
14. Cleveland Clinic: $911.2 million
15. Banner Health (Phoenix): $895.5 million
16. Orlando (Fla.) Health: $805.4 million
*Results for the 12 months ending Sept. 30
17. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis): $736.5 million
18. Sharp HealthCare (San Diego): $495.7 million
19. Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): $494.8 million
20. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.): $451.2 million
*Results for 12 months ended Sept. 30
21. Christus Health (Irving, Texas): $409.2 million
22. Geisinger (Danville, Pa.): $366.6 million
23. Scripps Health (San Diego): $335.2 million
*Results for 12 months ended Sept. 30
24. MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.): $332.9 million
25. OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.): $323.8 million
*For the 12 months ending Sept. 30
26. Henry Ford Health (Detroit): $302.9 million
27. Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.): $268.3 million
*For the 12 months ending Sept. 30
28. SSM Health (St. Louis): $252.6 million
29. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati): $222.4 million
30. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.): $217.9 million
31. HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.): $150.7 million
32. Montefiore Health (New York City): $79.5 million
33. Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio): $24.5 million
34. Tufts Medicine (Boston): $1.6 million
35. UPMC (Pittsburgh) ($31 million)
36. Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh): ($140.3 million)
37. Allina Health (Minneapolis): ($163.8 million)
38. ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio): ($176 million)
39. Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.): ($198 million)
*Results for 12 months ended June 30
40. CommonSpirit (Chicago): ($314 million)
*Results for 12 months ended June 30
41. Providence (Renton, Wash.) ($595.7 million)
42. Ascension (St. Louis): ($2.5 billion)
*Results for 12 months ended June 30