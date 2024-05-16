42 health systems ranked by net income

Net incomes for health systems tanked in 2022 as inflation hit a record high, but many systems saw their net numbers improve in 2023 as nonoperating items, such as investment returns, rebounded.

Here are 42 nonprofit health systems ranked by net income for fiscal year 2023.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. The following financial results are for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2023, unless otherwise stated.

1. Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.): $6.8 billion

*Results for the 12 months ending Aug. 31

2. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): $4.1 billion

3. Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): $2.2 billion

4. Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City): $1.6 billion

5. Baylor Scott & White (Dallas): $1.5 billion

6. Mass General Brigham (Boston): $1.2 billion

*Results for 12 months ended Sept. 30

7. NYU Langone (New York City): $1.2 billion

*Results for the 12 months ending Aug. 31

8. Sutter Health (Sacramento Calif.): $1.2 billion

9. IU Health (Indianapolis): $1.1 billion

10. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn): $1.1 billion

11. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago): $1.1 billion

*Results for the 12 months ending Sept. 30

12. Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.): $1.1 billion

13. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): $959.7 million

*Results for the 12 months ended June 30, 2023

14. Cleveland Clinic: $911.2 million

15. Banner Health (Phoenix): $895.5 million

16. Orlando (Fla.) Health: $805.4 million

*Results for the 12 months ending Sept. 30

17. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis): $736.5 million

18. Sharp HealthCare (San Diego): $495.7 million

19. Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): $494.8 million

20. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.): $451.2 million

*Results for 12 months ended Sept. 30

21. Christus Health (Irving, Texas): $409.2 million

22. Geisinger (Danville, Pa.): $366.6 million

23. Scripps Health (San Diego): $335.2 million

*Results for 12 months ended Sept. 30

24. MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.): $332.9 million

25. OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.): $323.8 million

*For the 12 months ending Sept. 30

26. Henry Ford Health (Detroit): $302.9 million

27. Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.): $268.3 million

*For the 12 months ending Sept. 30

28. SSM Health (St. Louis): $252.6 million

29. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati): $222.4 million

30. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.): $217.9 million

31. HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.): $150.7 million

32. Montefiore Health (New York City): $79.5 million

33. Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio): $24.5 million

34. Tufts Medicine (Boston): $1.6 million

35. UPMC (Pittsburgh) ($31 million)

36. Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh): ($140.3 million)

37. Allina Health (Minneapolis): ($163.8 million)

38. ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio): ($176 million)

39. Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.): ($198 million)

*Results for 12 months ended June 30

40. CommonSpirit (Chicago): ($314 million)

*Results for 12 months ended June 30

41. Providence (Renton, Wash.) ($595.7 million)

42. Ascension (St. Louis): ($2.5 billion)

*Results for 12 months ended June 30