Texas hospital to close, lay off 94

Select Specialty Hospital in Longview, Texas, will close on or about June 30, resulting in the termination of 94 employees, Becker's has confirmed.

"We hope to accomplish this closing with the least possible disruption to the lives of our employees and the community," the Eastern Texas facility wrote in a May 1 filing with the state.

Select Specialty Hospital Longview, operated by Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Select Medical, is a 32-bed, critical illness recovery hospital located on the ground and first floors of Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, according to its website.

The Longview closure follows several hospital closures by Select Medical over the last decade, including:

Danville, Pa.-based Select Specialty Hospital closed in 2022.

Cleveland Gateway, Ohio Select Specialty Hospital closed in 2022.

Lincoln, Neb.-based Select Specialty Hospital closed in 2021.

Muskegon, Mich.-based Select Specialty Hospital closed in 2020.

Garland, Texas-based Select Specialty Hospital closed in 2018.

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Select Specialty Hospital closed in 2017.

Forsyth, N.C.-based Select Specialty Hospital closed in 2017.

Houston-based Select Specialty Hospital closed in 2016.

Houston Heights, Texas-based Select Specialty Hospital closed in 2015.

Becker's has reported on 11 other hospital and emergency department closures in 2024.