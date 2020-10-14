Michigan specialty hospital to close this month

Select Specialty Hospital-Muskegon (Mich.), a 31-bed long-term acute care provider, will close by the end of October, according to MiBiz.

SSH leases space from Mercy Health's Hackley Campus in Muskegon, which is consolidating inpatient care with another Mercy hospital in Muskegon.

Mercy Health "cannot accommodate our space need in the new location," a Select Medical spokesperson told MiBiz.

When the hospital closes, 81 employees will be laid off, according to a Worker Adjustment Retraining and Notification Act notice filed with the state.

