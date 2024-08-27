Closures, bids, layoffs: Where Steward's 31 hospitals stand

From seeking Chapter 11 protection on May 6 to sharing plans to close four of its hospitals across Massachusetts and Ohio that would result in a combined 2,187 layoffs, Dallas-based Steward Health Care has experienced a great deal of turbulence over the last year.

As the for-profit health system continues to push back bid deadlines and sale hearings for many of its hospitals, the status of each facility remains in question, leaving community members, healthcare workers and state and local lawmakers concerned.

Below, Becker's has provided a list of Steward's 31 hospitals by state, per the health system's website, and the most recent information regarding each facility.

Editor's note: This story will be updated routinely and was last updated Aug. 27.

Arizona

Attorney General Kris Mayes launched an investigation into Steward's bankruptcy on May 10.

1. Florence Hospital: The bid deadline for this hospital is set for Sept. 9, with an undetermined sale hearing date.

2. Mountain Vista Medical Center (Mesa): The bid deadline for this hospital is set for Sept. 9, with an undetermined sale hearing date.

3. St. Luke's Behavioral Health (Phoenix): The 127-bed facility was ordered to cease operations by state officials Aug. 14 after temperatures inside the hospital reached 99 degrees. Employees at the hospital were furloughed Aug. 26 due to the suspended operations. The bid deadline for this hospital is set for Sept. 9, with an undetermined sale hearing date.

4. Tempe St. Luke's Hospital: The bid deadline for this hospital is set for Sept. 9, with an undetermined sale hearing date.

Arkansas

1. Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope: A July 27 bankruptcy court notice revealed that Hope-based Pafford Health Systems will purchase Wadley Regional. The sale hearing date for the hospital is Sept. 4.

Florida

On Aug. 14, Orlando (Fla.) Health entered into a binding asset purchase agreement with Steward for its Northern Florida assets for $439.42 million.

1. Coral Gables Hospital: This hospital had a bid deadline of Aug. 26 and has a sale hearing set for Sept. 10.

2. Florida Medical Center (Lauderdale Lakes): This hospital had a bid deadline of Aug. 26 and has a sale hearing set for Sept. 10.

3. Hialeah Hospital: This hospital had a bid deadline of Aug. 26 and has a sale hearing set for Sept. 10.

4. Melbourne Regional Medical Center: In March, it was reported that a lawsuit was filed against the hospital, and Rockledge Regional Medical Center, by a landscaping company for more than $59,000 in unpaid bills. Melbourne Regional is part of the binding asset agreement purchase agreement between Steward and Orlando Health. It also had a bid deadline of Aug. 26 and has a sale hearing set for Sept. 10.

5. North Shore Medical Center (Miami): The hospital closed its neonatal intensive care unit and behavioral health units Feb. 9 and its obstetrics unit March 10. The service cuts resulted in 152 employee layoffs. In early July it was revealed that North Shore was ordered by the FDA to pause its mammogram services after failing to meet clinical image quality standards by the American College of Radiology. This hospital had a bid deadline of Aug. 26 and has a sale hearing set for Sept. 10.

6. Palmetto General Hospital (Hialeah): This hospital had a bid deadline of Aug. 26 and has a sale hearing set for Sept. 10.

7. Rockledge Regional Medical Center: Another lawsuit was filed against Rockledge Regional by a pest control company due to a bat infestation in the facility. The lawsuit claimed that the bat removal took almost two months and cost $936,320. The company demanded Steward pay more than $1.6 million for interest, damages, attorney fees and court costs. Rockledge Regional is part of the binding asset agreement purchase agreement between Steward and Orlando Health. It also had a bid deadline of Aug. 26 and a sale hearing set for Sept. 10.

8. Sebastian River Medical Center: This hospital is part of the binding asset agreement purchase agreement between Steward and Orlando Health. It also had a bid deadline of Aug. 26 and has a sale hearing set for Sept. 10.

Louisiana

1. Glenwood Regional Medical Center (West Monroe): The hospital closed its inpatient rehabilitation unit March 20. In late June, the hospital shared that it had laid off 23 employees, including some in leadership positions, as a "necessary step to adjust to the business conditions that have changed." AHS South plans to purchase the hospital, with a sale hearing date set for Sept. 4.

Massachusetts

The sale hearing date for Steward's Massachusetts hospitals has been pushed back to Sept. 4.

1. Carney Hospital (Dorchester): The hospital is set to close by Aug. 31 and lay off 753 employees.

2. Good Samaritan Medical Center (Brockton): Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey shared that deals "in principle" had been reached in mid-August to keep multiple Steward hospitals running. Boston Medical Center is set to take over Good Samaritan as part of the deals.

3. Holy Family Hospital-Haverhill: Under Ms. Healey's deals "in principle," Holy Family will be operated by Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital.

4. Holy Family Hospital-Methuen: Lawrence General Hospital is also set to take over this hospital under the state's deal.

5. Morton Hospital (Taunton): Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan is set to run Morton Hospital under the state's deal.

6. Nashoba Valley Medical Center (Ayer): The hospital is set to close by Aug. 31 and lay off 490 employees.

7. Norwood (Mass.) Hospital: The sale hearing date for this hospital is Sept. 4.

8. Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River): Lifespan is also set to take over Saint Anne's under the state's deal.

9. St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Brighton): The state plans to take over St. Elizabeth's through eminent domain and transfer it to Boston Medical Center under the deals in principle.

Ohio

1. Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital (Warren): The hospital is set to close on or around Sept. 20 and will lay off 170 employees.

2. Trumbull Regional Medical Center (Warren): The hospital is expected to close on or around Sept. 20, resulting in 765 layoffs. Warren City Hospital, a collaborative organization of business and community leaders, has raised enough funds to acquire the hospital. It is now working to raise funding to keep the facility operational, which the group estimates could cost around $9 million per month for the first 60 to 90 days.

Pennsylvania

1. Sharon Regional: U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Christopher Lopez gave the state until Aug. 30 to come up with $1.5 million for Steward to keep the hospital open, or the health system will submit a closure notice.

Texas

1. Medical Center SE Texas-Port Arthur: The hospital's bid deadline was Aug. 26 with a Sept. 10 sale hearing.

2. Odessa Regional Medical Center: The hospital's bid deadline has been pushed back to Sept. 9 and a sale hearing date undetermined.

3. Scenic Mountain Medical Center (Big Spring): The hospital's bid deadline was Aug. 26 with a Sept. 10 sale hearing.

4. St. Joseph Medical Center (Houston): A Steward spokesperson told Becker's the hospital has no specific dates listed on the bankruptcy site at this time.

5. Wadley Regional Medical Center (Texarkana): The hospital denied closure rumors in a March 19 Facebook post. It signed a contract in January 2023 to build a $227 million replacement facility with Birmingham, Ala.-based Robins and Morton, a construction company, with plans to open late next year. However, those plans have been paused since February, a spokesperson from Robins and Morton told Becker's. No explanation was provided. The hospital's bid deadline has been pushed back to Sept. 9 and a sale hearing date undetermined.