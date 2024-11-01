Christus affiliate wraps acquisition of Steward Texas hospital: 4 things to know

Christus Health Ark-La-Tex, part of Irving, Texas-based Christus Health, has completed its purchase of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas, according to a Nov. 1 news release shared with Becker's.

Here are four things to know:

1. Christus Health entered into a binding asset purchase agreement for the hospital on Sept. 3. Christus did not disclose the price of the transaction.

2. Steward sought Chapter 11 protection May 6 and has been working to sell its 31 hospitals.

3. Christus Health purchased the hospital to ensure it would remain open and plans to retain "nearly all the hospital's clinicians and staff," the release said.

4. Christus Health is an international, faith-based, nonprofit health system that comprises more than 60 hospitals, a health plan, 51,000 employees, 600 care centers and more than 4,000 employed physicians.