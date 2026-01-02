Iowa hospital affiliates with South Dakota system

Hawarden (Iowa) Regional Healthcare entered a “partner in health” agreement with Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Jan. 1, after transitioning from its previous affiliation with Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne.

Hawarden Regional will remain under city ownership. The critical access hospital and its three clinics will also maintain their existing names, but will add “an Avera Partner” to their signage, according to a news release.

The news comes after the two parties signed a letter of intent to explore a potential affiliation in October 2025.

Avera Health comprises eight affiliated Iowa hospital campuses and 315 care locations across five states.

“We are looking forward to the ways in which an Avera relationship will add value to Hawarden, assisting us to provide even better care to our patients, maintaining a high level of satisfaction with employees, and attracting and retaining quality providers,” Jayson Pullman, CEO of Hawarden Regional Healthcare, said in the release.