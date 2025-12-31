Massachusetts hospital to become a UMass Memorial campus Jan. 1

Marlborough (Mass.) Hospital will officially become a campus of UMass Memorial Medical Center on Jan. 1.

The 79-bed hospital will be known as UMass Memorial Medical Center – Marlborough Campus, according to Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health System’s website.

In early July, UMass Memorial Medical Center received corporate merger approval from the Massachusetts Public Health Council to bring Marlborough Hospital onto its medical license.

“Becoming a campus of UMass Memorial Medical Center strengthens care for the entire region,” the website said. “As a standalone hospital, Marlborough faced challenges such as physician shortages, limited on site specialty services and administrative barriers during patient transfers.”

The existing teams at Marlborough Hospital will continue to provide care to patients after Jan. 1. The hospital will also receive an expansion to its emergency department, a new outpatient clinic, an advanced spectral CT scanner and enhanced cancer treatment services, the website said.