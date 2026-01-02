HonorHealth acquires Cigna care group

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth wrapped its acquisition of 11 Evernorth Care Group locations Jan. 2. Evernorth is a subsidiary of The Cigna Group, according to its website.

HonorHealth agreed to acquire Evernorth Care Group in early September. At the time, Evernorth operated 18 clinics in the greater Phoenix area and offered integrated primary care services to almost 80,000 patients. However, HonorHealth only acquired 11 locations.

Arrowhead Ranch Center, Chandler Health Center, Paradise Valley Health Center, Paseo Health Center, Scottsdale Norte Health Center, Sun City Health Center and Westridge Health Center were not acquired in the transaction and are closed, according to HonorHealth.

Under the acquisition, HonorHealth has temporarily closed Apache Junction (Ariz.) Health Center; San Tan Valley, Ariz.-based Queen Creek Health; Mesa, Ariz.-based Red Mountain Health Center; Mesa-based Stapley Health Center and Mesa-based Superstition Springs Health Center from Jan. 1-12 to ensure “a smooth start.”

The health system also closed Gilbert (Ariz.) Health Center; Tempe, Ariz.-based C.J. Harris Health Center; Phoenix Central Health Center; Goodyear, Ariz.-based Palm Valley Health Center; Surprise, Ariz.-based Sun City West Health Center and Scottsdale (Ariz.) Health Center from Jan. 1-19.

HonorHealth comprises nine acute care hospitals, more than 200 primary, specialist and urgent care locations and more than 17,000 employees, according to its website.