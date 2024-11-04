Insight Health officially takes over 2 Steward Ohio hospitals

Flint, Mich.-based Insight Health System has officially taken over Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Hillside Rehabilitation hospital, both in Warren, Ohio, from Dallas-based Steward Health Care, a Nov. 4 Insight news release shared with Becker's said.

Steward sought Chapter 11 protection May 6 and Insight received bankruptcy court approval to become the interim manager of the two hospitals in mid-September.

Both hospitals were originally set to close on or around Sept. 20 along with six satellite facilities prior to Insight taking over.

Birmingham, Ala.-based Medical Properties Trust, a healthcare real estate company, still owns the hospital properties, but Insight plans to purchase all assets. Insight has no plans to cut service lines at the hospitals.

"As part of Insight’s lease agreement, MPT consented to rent concessions that have put the facilities on a better path toward financial stability," the release said. "MPT has also agreed to make capital expenditure improvements at the facilities."