University Hospital CEO heads to Main Line Health

Edward Jimenez has been appointed as the next president and CEO of Main Line Health, a four-hospital system in Bryn Mawr, Pa., effective June 6.

Mr. Jimenez brings nearly 30 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role. He joins Main Line from University Hospital in Newark, N.J., where he served as president and CEO for the past two years. Before that, he spent eight years at the helm of UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla.

During his tenure at UF Health, he oversaw the system's growth into a $2.7 billion organization with 14,000 employees. At University Hospital, he led an ambulatory expansion strategy and spearheaded a $1.8 billion campus renovation project.



He succeeds Jack Lynch as CEO of Main Line Health. Mr. Lynch shared plans to retire last September, after more than 20 years in the role.