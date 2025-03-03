Kindred Florida hospital to close, 143 jobs cut

Kindred Hospitals, a Louisville, Ky.-based network of long-term acute care hospitals, will cut 143 jobs at Kindred Hospital Bay Area-Tampa (Fla.) and close the hospital in an effort to consolidate facilities, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's March 3.

Kindred's move consolidates three long-term acute care facilities and associated services in the Tampa/St. Petersburg area to two locations: Kindred Hospital St. Petersburg (Fla.) and Kindred Hospital Tampa Central.

In a statement, the spokesperson, Jeanie Rittenberry, said the decision was made "after careful evaluation of the region's needs and our operations."

"This change will best support our continued delivery of high-quality, long-term acute care for the communities we serve by enabling more robust investment in our facilities, creating a stronger staffing structure, amplifying innovation and enhancing the patient and family experience," Ms. Rittenberry said.

Kindred Hospital Bay Area-Tampa is scheduled to close April 30, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.

By then, Kindred said all patients will either be discharged as part of their expected course of care or transferred to the St. Petersburg or Tampa Central locations. It intends to offer "substantially all front-line employees in good standing job opportunities at other Kindred hospitals. For employees without available opportunities, we will provide financial and other transitional assistance."

Kindred Hospitals is part of ScionHealth, a healthcare company formed in December 2021 following Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health's acquisition of Kindred Healthcare. Kindred Hospitals is also cutting more than 150 jobs as it consolidates four facilities and associated services in the Chicago area to two locations: Kindred Hospital Chicago-North and Kindred Hospital Chicago–Northlake.





