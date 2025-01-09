2 hospital closures in 2025

The healthcare landscape continues to change as hospitals and emergency departments face mounting challenges in 2025. Following a trend of 25 hospital closures reported on by Becker's in 2024, many facilities are being forced to close their doors due to changing community needs, rising operational costs and evolving care models.

Becker's has reported on two hospital and emergency department closures in 2025:

Editor's note: This article will be updated continuously.

1. Pauls Valley, Okla.-based Valley Community Hospital closed Jan. 8. The 43-bed facility had reopened in 2021 after shuttering for three years. It was also forced to end online rumors of closure in January 2024 after multiple complaints led to the closure of its laboratory and relocation of laboratory services to Norman (Okla.) Regional Hospital.

2. Sharon (Pa.) Regional Hospital, part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care, closed Jan. 5 and laid off 848 employees. A person with knowledge of the closure decision told Becker's on Jan. 6 that a last-minute offer from Tenor Health Partners, a hospital turnaround company, could reopen the hospital at any time should the deal go through.