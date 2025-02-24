Christus Texas hospital to close

Irving, Texas-based Christus Health plans to close its Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Medical Center in San Antonio, effective April 25, and consolidate care to nearby system hospitals.

The decision comes after an evaluation of the hospital's operations and the community's evolving healthcare needs, according to a Feb. 24 health system news release shared with Becker's.

"This decision was made with the well-being of our patients in mind," Grant Wicklund, CEO of Christus Santa Rosa Health System, said in the release. "Our patients and Associates will always be our priority, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition of care to other CHRISTUS facilities."

Following the closure, Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Westover Hills is opening a tower in spring 2025 and will replace all inpatient beds occupied at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital. Advanced diagnostic and surgical equipment and services such as a critical care unit and expanded emergency department will also be added to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Alamo Heights. Both hospitals are in San Antonio and have full-service emergency departments and surgical capacity. Christus Children's Hospital is also located in San Antonio.

Christus plans to help employees affected by the closure find roles at other system facilities, the release said.