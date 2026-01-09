Florida bill seeks to ease partnerships between Broward hospital districts

A Florida state senator is proposing legislation that would allow Broward County’s two public hospital districts to form public and private partnerships without violating antitrust laws, The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Jan. 7.

The bill would allow two or more special districts that operate as hospital districts to jointly establish, participate in and control a wide range of ventures. These could include partnerships, corporations, joint operating networks, service lines and facilities, operating anywhere within the boundaries of any participating district. An identical bill has also been introduced in the Florida House.

The proposed legislation would allow the North Broward Hospital District (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health) and South Broward Hospital District (Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System) to more easily enter into partnerships together, according to the report. Both health systems are led by CEO Shane Strum.

A similar proposal stalled last year, according to the report. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Health, which operates four hospitals in Broward County, opposed the bill. The proposal was also met with concerns by residents and health system workers who saw the legislation as a step toward a merger of the two systems.

Mr. Strum has said the proposal is about collaboration between the two systems and is not a merger, according to the report.