Illinois hospital closes

Ascension St. Elizabeth in Chicago closed mid-February prior to Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare's acquisition of it and eight other St.Louis-based Ascension hospitals in Illinois.

The last day of service for Ascension St. Elizabeth was Feb. 17. Ascension's application to close the hospital and transfer services to St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital in Chicago was approved in January by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board, a spokesperson for Prime said in a Feb. 28 statement shared with Becker's.

Plans to close the 40-bed hospital and repurpose it into a community asset were shared in August 2024, prior to the Prime acquisition.

"After prayerful discernment and extensive review of historical data, Ascension concluded that the patient community served by Ascension St. Elizabeth can be better served by repurposing the hospital as a more valuable community resource; one that is able to address a broader spectrum of community needs," a spokesperson said in a joint statement shared with Becker's from Prime and Ascension in August. "Prime agreed with Ascension's assessment and we have committed to advancing that goal."

Prime plans to work with the community, Chicago leaders and stakeholders involved to "identify and explore future uses" for the hospital, the Prime spokesperson said.

Becker's has reached out to Ascension for comment and will update this story should more information become available.