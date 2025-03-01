Prime completes purchase of 8 Illinois hospitals

Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare has completed its acquisition of eight St. Louis-based Ascension hospitals in Illinois.

Prime entered into an asset purchase agreement with Ascension to acquire the hospitals in July 2024, and received approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board for the purchase on Dec. 17. The hospitals include:

Ascension Holy Family (Des Plaines)

Ascension Mercy (Aurora)

Ascension Resurrection (Chicago)

Ascension St.Francis (Evanston)

Ascension St. Joseph—Elgin

Ascension St. Joseph—Joliet

Ascension St. Mary—Chicago

Ascension St. Mary—Kankakee

Ascension St. Elizabeth in Chicago was included in the acquisition. However, the hospital closed in mid-February. Prime plans to work with the city of Chicago and the community to determine the best plan moving forward for the hospital. The purchase also included four post-acute and senior living facilities, and two ASCs.

Under the acquisition, Prime has offered employment to "substantially all" workers and committed $250 million to facility upgrades, capital improvements, system upgrades and technology investments, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Charity care programs will be preserved at the hospitals, and their affiliation with the Catholic Church and adherence to its traditions will also be maintained. Six of the hospitals will transition to for-profit status while St. Francis in Evanston and St. Mary-Kankakee will remain nonprofit.

With the acquisition, Prime now comprises 51 hospitals, more than 360 outpatient locations and nearly 57,000 employees, according to the release.

"For nearly two decades, we have uniquely revitalized hospitals, ensuring they not only survive but thrive — delivering compassionate, evidence-based care that communities can trust," Sunny Bhatia, MD, president and CMO of Prime Healthcare, said in the release. "This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our physicians, nurses and staff, whose unwavering commitment makes our mission possible. With deep gratitude, we embrace this opportunity to improve wellness for generations to come."









