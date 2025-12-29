NYC Health + Hospitals to move forward with Maimonides merger

NYC Health + Hospitals, has shared plans to move forward with a partnership that will merge Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Maimonides Health into the New York City-based public health system.

“All of our 11 hospitals have their own identity and culture, and Maimonides will retain its unique character and commitment to the communities it serves,” Mitchell Katz, MD, president and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals, said in a Dec. 29 news release. “As we move forward, we will work with its amazing, dedicated clinicians and staff to ensure a smooth transition for everyone, especially its patients.”

The news comes after Maimonides shared plans to finalize a deal with NYC Health + Hospitals in late December.

Under the deal, Maimonides would adopt Epic and bring its three hospitals and more than 80 community-based sites under NYC Health + Hospitals. The partnership will also be backed by $2.2 billion from the state over five years.

Maimonides Health is one of the largest independent teaching hospitals in the U.S. and trains more than 500 fellows and residents annually, according to its website

“Joining NYC Health + Hospitals will allow Maimonides to build on our history of providing outstanding specialty care to the communities we have proudly served for decades,” Ken Gibbs, president and CEO of Maimonides Health, said in the release. “We are grateful to have a partner who shares our commitment to working with communities to meet their needs, and we are grateful to Mayor [Eric] Adams, Governor [Kathy] Hochul and Dr. Katz for giving us this unique opportunity to expand access to our care across Brooklyn.”

