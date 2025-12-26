From HCA adding hospitals in New Hampshire and Florida to Sanford Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System finalizing their 56-hospital merger, here are 39 hospital mergers and acquisitions completed in 2025:

1. Terre Haute-based Union Hospital and Terre Haute Regional Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare finalized their merger Dec. 13 after a lengthy process. Under the merger, Union Health committed at least $117 million in investments, expanded services and the recruitment of more than 30 providers.

2. Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Select Medical acquired Landmark Hospital of Savannah (Ga.), a 50-bed long-term acute care hospital in early December. The hospital was acquired from Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Landmark Holdings of Florida, which sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March.

3. Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center, both in Lawton, Okla., merged in early December to form Memorial Health System of Southwest Oklahoma, which marked the completion of a major regional health system combination.

4. Estes Park (Colo.) Health joined Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth Dec. 1 as UCHealth Estes Valley Medical Center. The partnership brings a new board of directors to oversee responsibilities at the nonprofit hospital, including patient quality and safety, medical staff credentialing and recommending EVMC budgeting to the UCHealth board of directors. UCHealth will also dedicate at least $20 million for routine maintenance and capital projects at EVMC over the next 10 years and assume $10 million of the facility’s long-term debt.

5. Noblesville, Ind.-based Riverview Health and Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health finalized a managed services agreement Nov. 11. The parties will expand service access, support clinical excellence and enhance operational efficiencies under the partnership. Riverview will also have access to Parkview’s healthcare management, innovation and system integration expertise but will maintain its independence, identity and local presence.

6. Watertown, S.D.-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System merged with Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health in late October. Prairie Lakes employs around 800 people, including 60 providers. It is licensed to operate 81 acute care beds, and its services include a 24-hour emergency department, surgical capabilities, interventional cardiology, and diagnostic and imaging services.

7. Hopkinsville, Ky.-based Jennie Stuart Health joined Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System on Oct. 1, becoming the 19th hospital in the system’s network. Under the new acquisition, Jennie Stuart will retain its name and culture while gaining access to Deaconess’ resources and expertise. There will be no immediate changes for patients or employees.

8. General Catalyst’s Health Assurance Transformation Company on Oct. 1 completed its deal to acquire Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health. The deal transitions Summa into a for-profit, taxable health system backed by a “significant investment” from HATCo.

9. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health divested its 49% ownership stake in a joint venture with Emory Healthcare for St. Joseph’s Health System, which includes St. Joseph’s Hospital of Atlanta and Johns Creek Hospital. In exchange for the sale, Trinity received $150 million in cash and a $150 million promissory note, which will be repaid quarterly with interest over two years.

10. Cincinnati-based TriHealth said Sept. 2 it completed its acquisition of Clinton Memorial Hospital, a 140-bed facility in Wilmington, Ohio, marking its sixth acute care hospital. The facility will be renamed TriHealth Clinton Regional Hospital and serve as a hub for the system’s specialized services, including women’s health, cancer, heart and vascular, neurosciences and stroke care.

11. West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health completed its acquisition of Sioux City, Iowa-based MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center on Sept. 1. The hospital will now be called UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s – Downtown.

12. The University of Texas at San Antonio merged with The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio on Sept. 1 to become The University of Texas at San Antonio.

13. Philadelphia-based Temple Health acquired Redeemer Health’s 20% stake in Chestnut Hill Hospital, giving the academic system an 80% ownership interest in the hospital. With the transaction, Redeemer has exited the alliance, while the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine retains a 20% ownership stake in the 148-bed hospital.

14. Helena Health Foundation acquired Progressive Health of Helena (Ark.) on May 31. The 127-bed hospital is now operated by Arkansas Rural Health Partnership under a management services agreement. Helena Health Foundation recently voted to rename the hospital Helena Hospital. It marks the second time in two years the hospital has changed names and ownership. In February 2024, Oxford, Miss.-based Progressive Health Group acquired the hospital — then known as Helena Regional Medical Center — from Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health for $2.5 million.

15. Elkin, N.C.-based Hugh Chatham Health on July 8 joined Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, which will invest $100 million in its newest member. Hugh Chatham Health includes an 81-bed acute care hospital, a medical group with more than 70 providers across 25 locations, a home healthcare division and joint ventures in a critical access hospital and hospice/palliative care organization.

16. Alhambra, Calif.-based Astrana Health acquired Los Angeles-based Prospect Health System on July 1 for $708 million. The purchase includes Prospect Health Plan, Prospect Medical Groups, Prospect Medical Systems, RightRx and Tustin, Calif.-based Foothill Regional Medical Center. Prospect’s medical groups comprise more than 11,000 providers across Arizona, Southern California, Rhode Island and Texas.

17. Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke’s University Health Network acquired Sellersville, Pa.-based Grand View Health on July 1. Grand View is St. Luke’s 16th campus.

18. South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health System completed its acquisition of Ascension Southwest Michigan on July 1. In the deal, Beacon acquired four hospitals, 35 outpatient clinics and an ASC. Ascension Southwest Michigan is a regional subsidiary of St. Louis-based Ascension.

19. St. Louis-based Ascension on June 30 acquired full ownership of Cedar Park (Texas) Medical Center for $436 million in cash. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems sold its 80% ownership stake in the 126-bed hospital to Ascension Seton, a subsidiary of the health system that operates 13 hospitals and 222 care sites in Central Texas.

20. The Chippewa Valley Health Cooperative, an independent nonprofit organization, acquired the former St. Joseph’s Hospital building in Chippewa Falls, Wis., from Hospital Sisters Health System on July 1. The building, now named Chippewa Valley Cooperative Hospital, will serve as an interim campus while the organization constructs a permanent state-of-the-art hospital in Lake Hallie, Wis.

21. Martins Ferry, Ohio-based East Ohio Regional Hospital was acquired by 360 Healthcare in June. The hospital, which closed in March, is expected to reopen in the fall.

22. Warner Robins, Ga.-based Houston Healthcare joined Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare on June 1. The combination adds 282 beds across two hospital campuses and seven outpatient facilities to Emory’s network.

23. Sandusky, Ohio-based Firelands Health acquired The Bellevue (Ohio) Hospital on May 17. Firelands became sole owner of the 50-bed hospital after a bankruptcy court approved Bellevue’s Chapter 11 reorganization plan and member substitution agreement.

24. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health completed their merger on May 7. The integrated system now has a $22.6 billion operating budget, 28 hospitals, more than 104,000 employees — including 22,000 nurses and 13,500 providers — as well as over 1,050 ambulatory care sites and 73 urgent care centers.

25. Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center completed its acquisition of Merit Health Madison, a 67-bed facility in Canton, Miss., on May 1. UMMC became the full owner of the hospital after completing the purchase from a subsidiary of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

26. Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital merged with Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth on May 1. For the immediate future, all Atlantic General entities will keep the Atlantic General brand.

21. Doylestown (Pa.) Health joined the University of Pennsylvania Health System on April 1 and is now known as Penn Medicine Doylestown Health along with its affiliates. The 245-bed teaching hospital became Penn Medicine’s seventh hospital.

27. The County of Santa Clara, Calif., assumed ownership and operations of San Jose, Calif.-based Regional Medical Center on April 1. The county acquired the hospital from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare for $175 million. The 252-bed facility is now part of San Jose-based Santa Clara Valley Healthcare.

28. Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System completed its $284 million acquisition of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and related businesses in Mooresville, N.C., from subsidiaries of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems on April 1.

29. New York City-based NYU Langone Health completed its merger with Patchogue, N.Y.-based Long Island Community Hospital on March 3. The 306-bed hospital is NYU Langone’s seventh inpatient facility and is now known as NYU Langone Hospital—Suffolk.

30. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth completed its acquisition of ShorePoint Health-Port Charlotte (Fla.) and certain assets of ShorePoint Health-Punta Gorda (Fla.) from CHS on March 1. AdventHealth acquired the hospitals for $260 million.

31. Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare completed its acquisition of eight Illinois hospitals from St. Louis-based Ascension on March 1. A ninth hospital, Chicago-based Ascension St. Elizabeth was included in the deal, but the facility closed in mid-February. Prime plans to work with the city of Chicago and the community to determine the best plan moving forward for the hospital. The purchase also included four post-acute and senior living facilities, and two ASCs.

32. HCA completed its acquisition of Lehigh Acres, Fla.-based Lehigh Regional Medical Center from Prime Healthcare on Feb. 27. The 53-bed hospital — renamed HCA Florida Lehigh Hospital — is part of HCA’s west Florida division.

33. HCA completed its $110 million acquisition of Manchester, N.H.-based Catholic Medical Center on Feb. 1. HCA committed to maintaining CMC’s Catholic identity and dedicated $200 million in capital infusion over the next 10 years to “help modernize infrastructure and expand clinical services,” including the Manchester, N.H.-based New England Heart and Vascular Institute and the emergency department.

34. Gulfport, Miss.-based Memorial Health System completed its acquisition of Merit Health Biloxi (Miss.) on Jan. 31. The 153-bed facility became Memorial’s third hospital.

35. Tenor Health Partners, a hospital turnaround company, received court approval Jan. 10 to purchase Dallas-based Steward Health Care’s Sharon (Pa.) Regional Hospital for $1.9 million after the hospital closed Jan. 5. The hospital reopened and began accepting patients on March 18.

36. Ithaca, N.Y.-based Cayuga Health System and Elmira, N.Y.-based Arnot Health merged on Jan.7 into a five-hospital system with more than $1 billion in annual revenue. The combined entity, which now operates under the name Centralus Health, has more than 6,500 employees serving a nine-county region. Arnot and Cayuga’s campuses and offices will retain their names.

37. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health and Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System merged on Jan. 2 into a 56-hospital integrated health system operating as Sanford Health. Each party’s health plans, Sanford Health Plan and Security Health Plan, will maintain existing operations under a common management reporting and governance structure.

38. Columbus, Ohio-based OhioHealth acquired Mount Gilead, Ohio-based Morrow County Hospital on Jan. 1. The 25-bed critical access facility became OhioHealth’s 16th hospital.

39. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare acquired Dixon, Ill.-based Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital on Jan. 1. The 80-bed facility — now operating as St. Katharine Medical Center — became OSF’s 17th hospital.