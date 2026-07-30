C. auris clinical cases by state | 2026

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By: Mackenzie Bean

Clinical cases of Candida auris more than doubled nationwide between 2022 and 2024, according to CDC data released in July.

The CDC recorded 6,304 clinical cases across 43 states and Washington, D.C., in 2024 — the most recent year available — up from 2,915 cases in 2022. Clinical cases refer to confirmed infections, as distinct from screening cases, in which the fungus is detected on a patient but has not caused illness.

Case counts have climbed steadily since the CDC began tracking C. auris in 2016, when just 48 clinical cases were reported nationwide.

C. auris is classified as an urgent antimicrobial resistance threat. It resists multiple antifungal treatments and spreads readily in healthcare settings, persisting on patients’ skin and on surfaces.

Below is a state-by-state breakdown of clinical cases reported in 2024:

Editor’s note: To protect patient privacy, the CDC denotes states with single digit case counts as “1 to 10,” rather than providing exact numbers.

StateTotal Clinical Cases
California961
Texas719
Nevada690
Illinois577
Florida544
New York460
Georgia394
Ohio323
Michigan184
Tennessee170
Indiana157
Arizona156
Virginia140
New Jersey109
Maryland100
Louisiana93
Pennsylvania88
Mississippi61
District of Columbia55
Alabama54
Kentucky43
Missouri40
Oklahoma34
Iowa21
Delaware18
Arkansas16
Wisconsin13
Connecticut12
Massachusetts12
North Carolina11
Colorado1 to 10
Idaho1 to 10
Minnesota1 to 10
North Dakota1 to 10
Nebraska1 to 10
New Hampshire1 to 10
New Mexico1 to 10
South Carolina1 to 10
Utah1 to 10
Vermont1 to 10
Washington1 to 10
West Virginia1 to 10

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