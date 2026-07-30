C. auris clinical cases by state | 2026

Clinical cases of Candida auris more than doubled nationwide between 2022 and 2024, according to CDC data released in July.

The CDC recorded 6,304 clinical cases across 43 states and Washington, D.C., in 2024 — the most recent year available — up from 2,915 cases in 2022. Clinical cases refer to confirmed infections, as distinct from screening cases, in which the fungus is detected on a patient but has not caused illness.

Case counts have climbed steadily since the CDC began tracking C. auris in 2016, when just 48 clinical cases were reported nationwide.

C. auris is classified as an urgent antimicrobial resistance threat. It resists multiple antifungal treatments and spreads readily in healthcare settings, persisting on patients’ skin and on surfaces.

Below is a state-by-state breakdown of clinical cases reported in 2024:

Editor’s note: To protect patient privacy, the CDC denotes states with single digit case counts as “1 to 10,” rather than providing exact numbers.

State Total Clinical Cases California 961 Texas 719 Nevada 690 Illinois 577 Florida 544 New York 460 Georgia 394 Ohio 323 Michigan 184 Tennessee 170 Indiana 157 Arizona 156 Virginia 140 New Jersey 109 Maryland 100 Louisiana 93 Pennsylvania 88 Mississippi 61 District of Columbia 55 Alabama 54 Kentucky 43 Missouri 40 Oklahoma 34 Iowa 21 Delaware 18 Arkansas 16 Wisconsin 13 Connecticut 12 Massachusetts 12 North Carolina 11 Colorado 1 to 10 Idaho 1 to 10 Minnesota 1 to 10 North Dakota 1 to 10 Nebraska 1 to 10 New Hampshire 1 to 10 New Mexico 1 to 10 South Carolina 1 to 10 Utah 1 to 10 Vermont 1 to 10 Washington 1 to 10 West Virginia 1 to 10

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.