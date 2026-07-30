Oracle Health in the last 30 days

Oracle Health’s month centered on the fallout from last year’s Cerner data breach, a new rural EHR go-live and a fresh look at how its federal contracts stack up against the rest of the industry’s priciest EHR projects.

Here are three times Becker’s has reported on the nation’s second-largest EHR vendor in the past month:

1. Oracle Health’s confirmed data breach victim list grew to 25 hospitals and health systems, Becker’s reported July 14, with newly identified organizations including Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System, Marshall Health Network (Huntington, W.Va.), MultiCare Yakima (Wash.) Memorial Hospital, and Sharp Tri-City Medical Center (Oceanside, Calif.). The breach stems from a hack of Oracle Health’s legacy Cerner systems that occurred as early as January 2025.

2. Stephens Memorial Hospital District in Breckenridge, Texas, went live with Oracle Health’s CommunityWorks EHR system July 20, unifying patient records across the district’s hospital, medical center, walk-in clinic and physical therapy practice. The Breckenridge Texan first reported the planned conversion July 16.

3. Oracle Health owns the two most expensive EHR projects on record, according to a Becker’s ranking published July 20: the Department of Veterans Affairs’ roughly $37 billion modernization and the Defense Department’s $5.5 billion MHS Genesis system, which has been deployed across military hospitals and clinics in the U.S. and overseas.

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