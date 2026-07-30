Henry Ford, MSU Innovation Fund backs 2 health tech startups

Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University Health Sciences made the first investments from the Henry Ford + MSU Innovation Fund, backing early-stage companies LightHearted AI and M3D.

The organizations announced the deals in a July 30 news release shared with Becker’s. LightHearted AI is developing LightScope, a non-invasive tool that uses visible light to capture heart sound data and detect heart valve disease in under 10 seconds. The fund’s investment will support clinical validation as LightHearted AI seeks regulatory approval.

M3D is building radiation imaging technology that lets clinicians identify, localize and visualize radiation sources in real time, with applications in radiation safety and treatment accuracy.

The Innovation Fund launched in 2025 with a $10 million commitment from Henry Ford Health, Michigan State University and the MSU Research Foundation. It targets pre-seed through Series A companies in precision medicine, digital health, AI, medical devices and remote monitoring, and plans to invest about $2 million annually over five years.

The two deals are the fund’s first since it began evaluating applications, following a rollout that included an accelerator phase and legal work to establish the venture vehicle itself.

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