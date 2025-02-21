DC hospital to close, lay off 485 employees

Washington, D.C.-based United Medical Center has shared plans to close April 15 and lay off 485 employees, the Washington Business Journal reported Feb. 21.

The hospital, owned by the city since 2010, relied on government subsidiaries for years. It will layoff nurses, physicians, administrators and support personnel. Most of the cuts are expected in April, with other layoffs to be conducted in stages through the end of September to help wind down the hospital, the publication said.

The closure will be timed with the opening of Washington, D.C.-based Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, a $434.4 million hospital that will start seeing patients April 15. The 136-bed hospital will be operated by King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services through a 75-year deal with the district.

Becker's has reached out to United Medical Center and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser's office for comment, and will update this story should more information become available.