$434M DC hospital sets opening date

Washington, D.C.-based Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, a new $434.4 million hospital, has wrapped construction and will begin seeing patients April 15, Washington Business Journal reported Feb. 6.

The project kicked off in February 2022. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services will run the hospital through a deal with the district, according to the publication.

Cedar Hill is a 407,000-square-foot hospital that comprises 136 beds with room for 48 more, an ICU, a level 3 trauma center, adult and pediatric emergency departments, operating rooms, a 500-car garage, a helipad and ambulatory pavilion. It will also offer newborn delivery and women's services. Tony Coleman will serve as CEO for the hospital.

Initially expected to cost $375 million, the hospital will be funded in bulk by the district, with UHS providing $75 million, and will replace the city-owned United Medical Center in Washington, D.C.