Taylor Swift donates to Vanderbilt children’s hospital 

Musician Taylor Swift has donated to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville to support its greatest needs, along with an additional gift to its Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Program.

Ms. Swift’s donation will help the hospital respond to increasing demand for pediatric care. The 363-bed hospital serves more than 1,800 children and families daily as the region’s only freestanding children’s hospital, according to a Dec. 30 news release.

Her contribution to the AYA Cancer Program will also aid specialized care for cancer patients ages 15 to 25.

“These gifts are so timely — of course, it is the holiday season, when a hospital stay is especially tough,” Juan Salazar, MD, chair of the department of pediatrics at Vanderbilt Health, system pediatrician-in-chief for Monroe Carell and James C. Overall professor, said in the release. “And we are also seeing continued increases in the number of patients and families who turn to us for care. This makes a difference for us all.”