Texas city, DHR Health invest in new hospital

The city of Brownsville (Texas) and DHR Health Brownsville have finalized an expansion agreement to add around 14,000-square-feet to the hospital.

Under the Chapter 380 Grant Agreement, Edinburg, Texas-based DHR Health will invest $17.3 million in its facility and the city will provide $2 million in incentives, according to a news release.

The expansion will add six emergency room bays and expand the ER waiting area, six surgical suites, two cardiac catheterization labs, and advanced imaging equipment including a new MRI and CT scanner. It will also result in 20 new full-time roles.

Construction on the hospital expansion will begin once necessary permits are approved, with an expected two-year completion time.

The news comes after DHR Health shared plans in early December to expand DHR Health Brownsville Hospital to meet the growing patient needs in Cameron County, Texas, according to a news release.

DHR Health is a physician-owned system that comprises more than 700 physicians, more than 1,200 nurses and over 70 different subspecialties, according to its LinkedIn page.