Texas micro-hospital hospital to open in January

Bayou City ER & Hospital in Humble, Texas, is set to open Jan. 9, according to a Dec. 29 LinkedIn post from Laura Rodriguez, RN, the hospital’s chief administrative officer and chief nursing officer.

The micro-hospital will provide 24/7 emergency, inpatient, medical detox, behavioral health and outpatient services, according to a Nov. 18 hospital news release. It is being launched in partnership with Houston-based Nutex Health.

The 42,000-square-foot facility includes eight emergency department beds and is licensed for 46 inpatient beds, Ms. Rodriguez said.

The cost of the micro-hospitals ranges from $20 million to $30 million for real estate, with an additional $3 million for equipment, Nutex Health CEO Tom Vo, MD, told Becker’s.

“As opening day approaches, the excitement surrounding Bayou City ER and Hospital is difficult to put into words,” Ms. Rodriguez said. “What has been truly remarkable to witness is the transformation of the site — from an ‘under construction’ project into a stunning, fully realized hospital.”

Nutex Health recently opened its 26th micro-hospital — and its first in Missouri — Archview ER & Hospital in St. Louis.