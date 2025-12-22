Houston-based Nutex Health has opened its 26th micro-hospital, Archview ER & Hospital, in St. Louis.

The 16,000-square-foot facility includes 15 emergency room beds, three inpatient suites, a full-service laboratory and advanced imaging technology, according to a Dec. 22 Nutex Health news release.

It replaces Homer G. Phillips Memorial Hospital, which surrendered its license and closed in March. The hospital had been temporarily closed since December 2024, when its license was suspended due to a blood supply shortage. It first opened its doors in January 2024.

“We’re truly excited to open our doors and begin serving the community we care so deeply about,” said Karen Johnson, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer of Archview and former CEO of Homer G. Phillips. “This hospital was built with our neighbors in mind. It’s more than a facility, it’s a place for healing, support and connection, and we’re honored to be part of this next chapter for our community.”

Archview ER & Hospital is Nutex Health’s first location in Missouri.