Denver’s hospital project boom

Health systems launched more than $800 million in capital projects in the Denver area this year amid a strategic push to expand services in high-growth areas, The Denver Post reported Dec. 31.

At least 13 capital projects were either launched or completed in 2025, including hospital towers, urgent care centers and outpatient clinics. Eight of those projects disclosed cost estimates totaling $824 million, though the actual investment is likely closer to $1 billion, according to The Denver Post.

The market’s focus on outpatient care aligns with a national push among health systems to shift services outside hospitals. Health systems across the U.S. are treating ambulatory growth as a financial and strategic imperative, investing heavily in surgery centers, urgent care, virtual services and primary care networks to improve access and reduce costs.

Douglas County, one of the fastest-growing and wealthiest areas in Colorado, has proven a popular area for expansion. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth broke ground on a $300 million, 186,000-square-foot patient tower at its Parker hospital, as well as a $28 million freestanding emergency room in Castle Rock this year. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth also broke ground on a $119 million expansion at Highlands Ranch Hospital.

Other systems including Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente; Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health; Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare’s HealthOne division; and Denver Health also launched or wrapped major projects in the city this year.

Most remaining projects are set to open in 2026 and 2027, underscoring continued health system investment despite capital cost pressures.