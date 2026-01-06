7 hospitals seeking CEOs

Hospitals across the U.S. are seeking new CEOs as healthcare C-suites continue to evolve.

Some organizations are eliminating individual hospital CEO roles in favor of regional leadership models, especially as health systems grow. Others have expanded hospital CEOs’ responsibilities in 2025 to include oversight of additional facilities as C-suite teams shrink.

Amid these changes, CEO turnover remains elevated, with at least 205 hospital and health system CEOs exiting in 2025, including through retirements and resignations.

Here are seven hospitals that recently posted job openings for CEOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker websites and will be updated routinely. The page was created Jan. 6.

1. Centerpointe Behavioral Health Hospital (St. Charles, Mo.)

2. Dover (Del.) Behavioral Health System

3. Millinocket (Maine) Regional Hospital

4. OakLeaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona, Wis.)

5. Oceans Behavioral Hospital of Baton Rouge (La.)

6. PAM Health Specialty Hospital of San Antonio

7. Texas Behavioral Health Center (Dallas)