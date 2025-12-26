Health system C-suites to keep shrinking

Health system executive teams are being reshaped by financial, technological and cultural forces simultaneously converging on the healthcare space

As margins remain tight and the pace of change accelerates, many organizations are rethinking not only how many leaders sit at the C-suite table, but what skills and structures those leaders need to succeed. From the growing influence of AI and data-driven decision-making to a renewed emphasis on collaboration, adaptability and human-centered leadership, leaders say the traditional C-suite model is disappearing in favor of a leaner and more integrated executive team.

“As health systems navigate the accelerating pace of change over the next several years, C-suite leadership will evolve into a smaller, more collaborative team that balances data-driven decision-making with a strengthened human touch,” said Warren Moore, executive vice president and COO of Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health. “Embracing AI is mandatory and while that may reduce the number of traditional leadership roles, new positions rooted in data – such as chief AI officer or chief transformation officer – will emerge.”

The technology and transformation-focused leadership roles will unite the executive teams around integrating data into all facets of the health system for more seamless operations and promote collective decision-making. The technology will super-charge executive teams to do more with less, just as it’s doing on the front lines. For some health systems, the downsized C-suite is coming at a critical time as margins are tight and future financial projections are uncertain.

“I believe by 2030, health system C-suites will look very different. We are already seeing leaner executive teams and combining C-suite roles as organizations pursue aggressive cost-cutting strategies to remain financially viable, and this will continue,” said Michele Szkolnicki, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center. “While centralization has been a popular efficiency play, some systems will discover that overly centralized services can fall short in supporting frontline operations and local needs. This should drive a shift toward empowering stronger middle management and distributed leadership models, giving operational leaders more autonomy and accountability.”

Heather Resseger, DNP, RN, senior vice president and chief hospital operations officer and chief nursing officer of NorthBay Health in San Francisco, believes the most successful C-suite leaders in the future will bring multiple skill sets into their role to tackle financial, operational and political headwinds.

“Historically, C-suite leaders were developed in one specific avenue that made them successful in leading that part of the organization,” she said. “For example, the chief nursing or chief medical officer roles have traditionally been held by strong clinicians who led their teams in day-to-day operations with a focus on quality and safety. Those roles are now evolving. While those functions remain critical, all members of the C-suite must be able to lean into strategy, process improvement, visionary, collaborative leadership both inside and outside of their organizations.”

Sinai Chicago, a safety-net hospital serving primarily Medicaid beneficiaries, has already seen some of these changes. Ngozi Ezike, MD, president and CEO of Sinai Chicago, said the executive team recently took a “fresh approach” to the COO role and reassigned the responsibilities to other C-suite leaders.

“We’ve made an intentional effort to distinguish hospital clinical operations from physician enterprise and business development, ensuring that each vital area receives focused leadership, priority and strategies required to strengthen our business,” Dr. Ezike said. “C-suite transformation will also require continued focus on partnership and collaboration, and not just with traditional healthcare partners. In these challenging times, especially for safety nets that are continually asked to do more with less, we absolutely cannot go it alone.”

Sinai Chicago is identifying and embarking on deeper partnerships with mission-driven organizations in civic, corporate and philanthropic areas to drive innovation and improve care. NorthBay Health is following a similar trajectory.

“Health systems have historically relied on their internal strengths but we now must work across organizations to build a preventative health model for our communities,” said Dr. Resseger. “C-suite leaders who can forge those partnerships while maintaining their mission will be the ones who succeed as healthcare continues to navigate constant change.”

Technology and AI are also a factor in the C-suite transformation. The efficiencies AI brings to hospital operations and health system C-suites will require leaders to focus on the aspects of their roles only humans can do: strategic thinking, culture building and resilience.

“Ultimately, the C-suite of the future will be smaller and will need to become more agile and deeply collaborative, blending financial stewardship with clinical insight, and will continue the struggle to maintain the balance between the two,” said Ms. Szkolnicki.

