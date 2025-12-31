11 hospital presidents, CEOs tapped for expanded roles in 2025

As health system C-suite teams continue to shrink, several presidents and CEOs are taking on additional responsibilities.

At some organizations, this has meant shifting away from hospital president and CEO roles in favor of market or regional leadership. While the rationale varies by organization, several leaders have cited goals of increasing efficiency and standardization across systems with multiple hospitals.

Some executives assumed expanded roles in 2025 as part of revamped structures, while others retained their hospital CEO position while stepping into broader systemwide roles.

Becker’s has reported on the following presidents and CEOs appointed to expanded roles in 2025, between May 28 and Dec. 17:

1. Chris Nicholas, CEO of Renown Regional Medical Center, will continue to lead the hospital while also serving as COO of Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health, effective Jan. 1.

2. Chuck Sherwin, president of MyMichigan Medical Center Midland, will also become president of MyMichigan Medical Centers in Alma, Care and Mt. Pleasant, effective Feb. 1.

3. Jeff Strickler, DHA, RN, president of UNC Health Chatham in Siler City, N.C., now also serves as president of UNC Health Rockingham in Eden, N.C.

4. Abhi Rastogi was named president and CEO of Philadelphia-based Temple Health, effective Jan. 2. He will continue to serve as president and CEO of Temple University Hospital.

5. Monte Wilson, CEO of Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, La., now also serves as CEO of Christus Ochsner Southwestern Louisiana, which includes two hospitals in Lake Charles.

6. Joseph Manopella, president of Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre, N.Y., took on an expanded role as president of St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, N.Y.

7. Dustin Lipson, president of Primary Children’s Hospital’s Salt Lake Campus, was appointed to an expanded role as children’s market president for the Canyons Region at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health.

8. Craig Henneman, Adam Paulson and Jennifer Tschida, Minnesota regional presidents within St. Cloud-based CentraCare, assumed expanded roles as part of a leadership team restructuring to strengthen integration.

9. Anthony Hollenberg, MD, president of Boston Medical Center, was named system chief physician executive at Boston Medical Center Health System.

10. Tonya Darner, CEO of UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.), was appointed market CEO of Marquette and UP Health System-Bell in Ishpeming, Mich.

11. Carl Risk, president of Elkhart (Ind.) General Hospital, took on an expanded role as president of Borgess Hospital and integration executive for South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health System’s newly acquired Ascension Southwest Michigan facilities.