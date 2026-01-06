Hospital CEO exits up nearly 6% year over year: 5 things to know

Hospitals reported 107 CEO exits from January through November 2025 — a nearly 6% increase from 101 recorded during the same period in 2024.

The finding comes from executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas’ latest report on CEO turnovers in the U.S., released Jan. 6.

Five things to know:

1. Three of the 107 hospital CEO exits occurred in November, and nine occurred in October.

2. Across 29 industries and sectors, 1,883 CEOs departed between January and November 2025, down 5% from 1,991 in the same period in 2024.

3. In November specifically, 123 CEO exits were reported across industries — a 12% increase from 110 the month prior.

4. November marked the sixth consecutive month CEO exits across industries were lower than the corresponding month in 2024.

5. “CEO exits are off their record pace and have slowed, indicating that boards want to project stability in the C-Suite,” Andy Challenger, workplace and labor expert for Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said in the report.

“Doubtless the earlier pace of change at U.S.-based companies brought with it a lot of uncertainty as organizations reacted to market conditions, the rapid pace of changing regulations, price increases, and shifting consumer behavior,” he added.

