What AdventHealth’s CEO is replacing resolutions with in 2026

While millions of Americans set New Year’s resolutions, Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth’s president and CEO, David Banks, is taking a different approach for 2026.

“This may sound countercultural, but this new year, I’m not thinking about resolutions,” Mr. Banks said in a Jan. 6 LinkedIn post. “Instead, I’m thinking about motivation — the “why” that drives our decisions. For me and our team, that’s mission.”

Mr. Banks has been with AdventHealth for nearly 26 years and became president and CEO April 3, 2025, according to his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Banks said being mission-driven means serving something bigger than himself and helping people feel whole in every interaction.

“That’s the anchor I’m choosing this year,” he said.

AdventHealth comprises more than 50 hospital campuses, hundreds of care sites and more than 100,000 employees, according to its website.