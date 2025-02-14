5,200 job cuts at HHS: What to know

The Trump administration on Feb. 13 ordered HHS to lay off "nearly all" of its 5,200 probationary employees, The Associated Press reported Feb. 14.

In a National Institutes of Health department meeting recording obtained by the AP, an NIH office director said some probationary employees with specialized skills might be retained. Affected employees were notified via email on the afternoon of Feb. 13. Many probationary employees are people who have worked for the federal government for about one to two years, before gaining civil service protections. Some probationary employees are veteran staffers who may have been recently promoted, according to the AP.

Around 1,300 CDC probationary employees — around 10% of the agency's workforce — were also part of the cuts. The Trump administration on Feb. 13 ordered all federal agencies to cut probationary employees, which could affect "hundreds of thousands of people," NBC News reported Feb. 13.

"President Trump's indefensible, indiscriminate firing of more than 1,000 CDC personnel in a single day leaves Americans exposed to disease and devastates careers and livelihoods for the world's most talented doctors and scientists, many of them here in Georgia," Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., said in a Feb. 14 X post. The CDC is based in Atlanta.

Leadership at the CDC was notified of the layoffs in a verbal HHS notice during a Feb. 14 meeting. Employees affected by the layoffs should receive four weeks of paid administrative leave; however, it was not made clear when the notices would be received, the AP reported.

"HHS is following the Administration's guidance and taking action to support the President's broader efforts to restructure and streamline the federal government," a spokesperson for HHS said in a Feb. 14 statement shared with Becker's. "This is to ensure that HHS better serves the American people at the highest and most efficient standard."

The layoffs come two days after the Feb. 12 deadline for the White House's deferred resignation program, which offered buyouts for federal employees to receive pay and benefits through September, according to CBS News. In early February, The Wall Street Journal reported that the White House was working on an order to cut thousands of probationary HHS jobs, including at the CDC and FDA. HHS employs more than 80,000 people, according to its website.

On Feb. 13, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as HHS secretary in a 52-48 Senate vote.

Becker's has reached out to the CDC, the National Institutes of Health and the White House for more information and will update this story should more information become available.