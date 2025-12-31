Judy Faulkner lands on Forbes’ ‘most powerful women’ list

Judy Faulkner, founder and CEO of Verona, Wis.-based Epic, has been named to Forbes‘ 2025 list of the “World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” for the second consecutive year.

The 22nd annual list highlights women across countries and industries. Selection is based on four key metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence, according to Forbes. Of the 100 women featured, 17 appeared on the list for the first time this year, which was published Dec. 10.

Ms. Faulkner, a computer programmer who founded the electronic health record vendor in 1979, ranked 54th. Epic is now the largest EHR vendor in the U.S. In August, she rejected a $30 billion offer from Health Data Atlas to acquire Epic Systems. The company has never raised venture capital or made an acquisition, and Ms. Faulkner’s net worth is $7.8 billion, according to Forbes.

Here are the two other U.S.-based healthcare leaders on the list, along with their rankings:

14. Gail Boudreaux, CEO of Elevance Health (Indianapolis)

31. Sarah London, CEO of Centene (St. Louis)