RFK Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary

The Senate voted 52-48 on Feb. 13 to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as HHS secretary.

The action followed a 53-47 procedural vote that advanced his nomination on Feb. 12. He needed 51 votes to secure the confirmation. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., who previously wavered in his support of Mr. Kennedy ultimately voted in favor. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who had also expressed concerns, backed him as well.

While Ms. Murkowski said in a Feb. 12 X post that she continues "to have concerns" over Mr. Kennedy's views on vaccines, she sought assurance from him that he would not make it more dificult for people to "take vaccines or discourage vaccination efforts."

Mr. Kennedy's confirmation comes after the Senate Finance Committee voted 14-13 along party lines on Feb. 4 to move his nomination forward. Prior to his confirmation, Mr. Kennedy, who was nominated by President Donald Trump for the role on Nov. 14, faced two hearings on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30.

During the hearings, Mr. Kennedy was pressed about his history of vaccine skepticism and a range of other healthcare issues, including Medicare and Medicaid, COVID-19, abortion, prescription drug prices and mental healthcare.

Mr. Kennedy frequently touched on his Make America Healthy Again agenda, which prioritizes reducing chronic disease. His vision includes tackling obesity and diabetes by addressing food policy, environmental health and prevention-based care.

He has also advocated for shifting Medicare funds toward healthy behaviors over pharmaceuticals, ending direct-to-consumer drug advertising and reforming the Medicare physician fee schedule. While his views on vaccine safety have drawn controversy, he has asserted his goal is to improve transparency and informed choice.

"Thank you, President Trump, for your leadership, your confidence in me, and your deep concern for the health of the American people," Mr. Kennedy said, according to a Feb. 13 HHS news release shared with Becker's. "You have truly heard the calls of the millions of mothers who simply want the tools – and the truth – so they can make informed decisions for their children. I have prayed each morning for the past two decades for God to put me in a position to solve the childhood chronic disease epidemic... and now, thanks to you Mr. President, we will make this promise a reality."

Below are summaries of key healthcare industry responses, including statements from leading organizations and executives, following Mr. Kennedy's confirmation:

Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for length and clarity. They are presented in alphabetical order and Becker's will update this list as responses become available.

Douglas Hoey. Pharmacist, CEO of the National Community Pharmacists Association: "Now that Secretary Kennedy has been confirmed, we are eager to work with him and his team to educate them about how one of the country’s most important public health assets – the 19,000 independent pharmacies across the country – are in great jeopardy because of the unfair, anticompetitive business practices of PBMs and insurers that administer Medicare Part D for millions of seniors. He has shown a willingness to take on the corporations like big health insurance on behalf of citizens and small businesses. Small business-owned pharmacies are disappearing, and pharmacy deserts are forming, because of the business practices of Big Insurance and their PBM subsidiaries, and we very much hope Kennedy and the Trump administration will support our effort to rein in these bad actors."

Chip Kahn. President and CEO of the Federation of American Hospitals: We congratulate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on being confirmed Secretary of Health and Human Services, and we look forward to working with him to strengthen Americans' health, ensure critical health coverage, and protect 24/7 patient care.

Rick Pollack. President and CEO of the American Hospital Association: The AHA looks forward to working with incoming Secretary Kennedy on behalf of hospitals and health systems to improve health care access, enhance patient care and ensure a healthier future for all Americans.

JC Scott. President and CEO of the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association: We congratulate Secretary Kennedy on his confirmation to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. America’s pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) look forward to working with Secretary Kennedy to lower prescription drug costs for every American patient. We believe it’s important to address the prices set by drug companies and misuse of the patent system that blocks market-based competition for more affordable alternatives like generics and biosimilars. Promoting greater competition will lead to lower spending on prescription drugs in federal health care programs.

Bruce Siegel, MD. President and CEO of America's Essential Hospitals: America’s Essential Hospitals would like to congratulate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for his senate confirmation as Health and Human Services secretary. We look forward to working with him to strengthen the health care safety net and promote policies that advance the mission of essential hospitals and the work they do in their communities.

Tina Tan, MD. President of the Infectious Diseases Society of America: ..Secretary Kennedy’s confirmation is an important opportunity to reaffirm the longstanding, overwhelming and settled science regarding the safety and efficacy of vaccines, which remain our best defense against many serious infectious diseases. We look forward to working with lawmakers to hold Secretary Kennedy to his promise to maintain our nation’s vaccine approval and safety framework, including the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the Vaccines for Children program and other public health vaccine programs.







