Beyond the beeps: How UCSF Health reduced alarm fatigue without sacrificing safety

The most meaningful innovations are often inexpensive — and come from those closest to the bedside.

In my experience, the most impactful innovations aren’t always high-tech or high-cost. Often, they come from the people working closest to the bedside — those who notice small inefficiencies, ask the right questions, follow the data and have the courage to rethink long-standing practices.

At UCSF Health, one such innovation from one of our clinical teams is improving patient experience and easing the burden on clinicians and teams throughout adult services.

A problem hiding in plain sight

Our nurses and physicians were drowning in alerts. Continuous pulse oximetry monitors generated an average of 58 low-oxygen-saturation alarms per patient, per day — each one requiring assessment, documentation and clinical judgment.

The irony?

70% never led to true clinical deterioration.

Half were resolved within 30 seconds.

All those excessive and unnecessary alarms were clouding our ability to promptly detect real respiratory decompensation. Alarm fatigue is so pervasive in healthcare that we’ve almost accepted it as background noise. But a team at UCSF Health refused to accept this as the only reality.

Innovation is born from clinical wisdom

Our Clinical Pulse Oxygen Improvement Team — Madeline Chicas, senior quality improvement specialist; Darcy McCarty, RN, unit director; Lindsay Bolt, clinical nurse specialist; and project co-leads Aida Venado Estrada, MD, and Nirav Bhakta, MD, PhD (both pulmonary and critical care specialists) — did what great clinical teams do.

They asked one initial, foundational question: What if the alert threshold itself was the problem?

At UCSF Health, the pulse oximetry alert threshold was set at <92% oxygen saturation. The team considered that lowering it to <88% could make a meaningful difference.

Their analysis revealed:

70% of alerts at <92% never resulted in desaturation below 88%.

50% of alerts were resolved within 30 seconds.

Waiting until 88% versus 92% delayed detection by only 11 seconds.

Those 11 seconds resulted in a 70% reduction in alarms.

UCSF Health leadership set the tone that front-line clinical insight is not only welcomed but essential. That message creates the conditions for teams like this to form and thrive. It serves as a powerful reminder that meaningful innovation doesn’t always come from new technology — sometimes, it comes from giving leaders the power to lead, systematically examining data and listening to the teams providing bedside care.

The discipline of responsible change

Rather than rolling this out systemwide, the team designed a disciplined pilot for two units at Parnassus, our adult academic medical center, where bedside nurses played a key role in the implementation process. The pilot introduced new monitoring protocols to track escalation events and patient harm in real time while also preserving clinical autonomy. Manual chart audits were conducted during the pilot to confirm that all orders specified a pulse oximetry alert below 88%. Providers were paged, as needed, to update incorrect orders.

This is responsible innovation: bold ideas paired with careful evaluation and thoughtful change management.

The total capital investment? Essentially zero. No new equipment. No expensive software. Just thoughtfully rethinking existing systems based on clinical insight and evidence.

What this teaches us

This initiative challenges common assumptions about healthcare innovation.

Innovation doesn’t have to be expensive. Sometimes, the most powerful changes come from optimizing what we already have. The team didn’t need a bigger budget; they had permission to think differently.

Those closest to the bedside see opportunities leaders can miss. Front-line nurses and providers live with these systems daily. When we empower our teams to design solutions, remarkable things happen.

The results that matter

The 70% reduction in alerts is already clear. But the metrics we’re watching most closely are:

Are we detecting decompensation earlier?

Are escalation patterns changing?

Are patient outcomes improving?

Is patient satisfaction increasing?

Are clinical teams feeling a positive difference?

Early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. We’re monitoring, learning and continuing to scale across the health system.

A call to healthcare leaders

Look for similar opportunities in your organization. Ask:

What “standard practices” have we never questioned?

Where are front-line clinical teams experiencing unnecessary burden?

What small changes could have an outsized impact on patients and our care teams?

Innovation often requires optimization, which in turn leads to transformation. Sometimes, the most powerful question isn’t “What new thing should we build or buy?” but “What should we stop doing or do differently?”

Moving forward

I extend my sincere appreciation to the Continuous Pulse Oximetry and Care Model workgroup — comprising experts in clinical nurse specialization, clinical communications, clinical technologies, nursing informatics, pulmonology, patient safety, telemetry and quality improvement — for their sustained persistence, analytical rigor and steadfast commitment to advancing both patient safety and clinician well-being. A special thanks also goes to our partners at the UCSF Center for Biosignal Research, especially Nicole Ersaro, PhD, for analyzing the data and offering invaluable insights based on their findings.

This is healthcare leadership — not from the executive suite, but from expert multidisciplinary teams at the point of care. The future of healthcare will be built one thoughtful intervention at a time, by teams who refuse to accept “this is how we’ve always done it.”

The beeps will always be there. Our job is to ensure that when they sound, they are clinically meaningful and our clinical teams have the clarity to respond.



Wendy Horton, PharmD, is senior vice president and president of adult services at UCSF Health. She welcomes dialogue with healthcare leaders working on similar opportunities and can be reached through UCSF Health at wendy.horton@ucsf.edu.