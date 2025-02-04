RFK Jr. clears first HHS nomination hurdle

The Senate Finance Committee voted 14-13 along party lines on Feb. 4 to approve Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s HHS secretary nomination. His nomination now goes to the full Senate floor, where he needs 51 votes for a confirmation.

All 13 Democrats on the finance committee voted against Mr. Kennedy's nomination. Sen. Bill Cassidy, MD, R-La., who previously said he had been "struggling" with the HHS candidate's nomination, was considered a key vote. Dr. Cassidy, a former gastroenterologist, had pressed Mr. Kennedy on his history of vaccine skepticism during hearings Jan. 29 and Jan. 30.

"I've had very intense conversations with Bobby and the White House over the weekend and even this morning," Dr. Cassidy wrote in a Feb. 4 post on X. "With the serious commitments I've received from the administration and the opportunity to make progress on the issues we agree on like healthy foods and a pro-American agenda, I will vote yes."

Throughout his Senate confirmation hearings the week prior, Mr. Kennedy and lawmakers covered a range of healthcare issues. He faced sharp scrutiny from some lawmakers over his comments on Medicare and Medicaid, when he appeared to confuse parts of the two programs during his testimony, and also faced intense questioning regarding his stance on vaccines.

Mr. Kennedy consistently refers to his Make America Healthy Again agenda, which focuses on reducing chronic disease.

President Donald Trump nominated Mr. Kennedy for the role on Nov. 14.