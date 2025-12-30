Hospitals hone in on maternal care improvements 

Hospitals in Illinois, Nebraska and Tennessee are implementing new strategies to improve maternal health and patient safety, according to a December report from the American Hospital Association.

The efforts come as national progress on maternal health has stalled. For the fourth consecutive year, the U.S. earned a “D+” grade for its preterm birth rate of 10.4%. Significant racial disparities persist, and maternal mortality rates, though back to pre-pandemic levels, remain high at 18.6 deaths per 100,000 live births. The findings underscore the urgency for hospitals to strengthen maternity care access, improve early intervention and reduce risks for birthing patients and infants.



Below are three such case studies AHA outlined in its report:

1. Tennova Healthcare–Clarksville (Tenn.) introduced an artificial intelligence-based maternal-fetal early warning system that monitors vital signs, contractions and other markers in real time. Clinicians use the data to detect early signs of complications and adjust protocols. The hospital also analyzes aggregate data from the system to identify safety trends.

2. FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, Ill., began issuing orange wristbands to postpartum patients at discharge to wear in case of a medical emergency. The wristbands are intended to alert clinicians and emergency responders that the patient is in the postpartum period and may be at higher risk for complications such as sepsis or blood clots. Since introducing the initiative, the hospital increased the percentage of patients triaged by a nurse within 10 minutes from 39% to 58%.

3. Nebraska Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha, the state’s only hospital dedicated entirely to women’’s health, launched the “For All Women Campaign” to address gaps in specialized care. As part of the campaign, the hospital plans to add 10 to 14 neonatal intensive care unit rooms and expand medical education and training to support high-risk pregnancies.