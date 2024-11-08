100 hospitals and health systems with great oncology programs | 2024

Becker's is proud to announce its 2024 list of hospitals and health systems recognized for excellence in oncology. These institutions have garnered national acclaim for advancing cancer care via their cutting-edge clinical trials and life-changing research.

Many of the listed cancer programs hold National Cancer Institute designations and are ranked among the nation’s top cancer care providers by U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek and other top rankings organizations. The list features cancer centers with globally renowned experts, innovative clinical trials and intensive safety protocols.

Note: This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of included hospitals, health systems or associated healthcare providers. Organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Organizations are presented in alphabetical order. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list.

We accepted nominations for this list. Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





AdventHealth – Central Florida Division (Orlando). The AdventHealth Cancer Institute team comprises over 300 providers and eight cancer centers, serving more than 21,000 cancer patients in Central Florida annually. In addition to providing whole-person care in infusion, radiation therapy, bone marrow transplants and more, the institute is one of the most active clinical research sites in Florida, conducting about 175 clinical trials annually with roughly 50 cancer-dedicated research employees. Recent service expansions include the head and neck cancer program expanding to three locations and adding two new infusion centers. In 2023, the division grew the expert team of clinicians with 14 new physicians and more than 20 advanced practice providers. In addition, AdventHealth Cancer Institute is first in the state to offer liver histotripsy as a treatment option for advanced liver cancer and houses the only hepatic artery infusion program in Central Florida, which is one of only four in the state. AdventHealth Orlando, one of the nation’s largest hospitals, ranked first in Metro Orlando in the "Best Hospitals" rankings from U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25 and was ranked as high performing in seven additional specialties, including several in cancer.

Allina Health (Minneapolis). The Allina Health Cancer Institute is a regional leader in oncology care, offering specialized services across three hospitals and 11 infusion centers in the community. With a team of over 200 specialists, including oncologists, genetic counselors and mental health professionals, the institute provides personalized, multidisciplinary care for a variety of cancers. The institute has earned national recognition for its clinical outcomes and innovation, including recognition in Newsweek's 2024 list of the "World's Best Specialized Hospitals" in oncology. The center is at the forefront of cancer research, engaging in groundbreaking trials such as one that uses AI to improve cancer diagnosis. The center also focuses on patient empowerment, with recent innovations like a mobile app for breast cancer patients and AI-assisted CT scans to detect missed lesions. The institute's commitment to excellence is reflected in its multiple accreditations and awards, including three-year commendation accreditations from the Commission on Cancer and the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.

Arkansas Children's (Little Rock). Arkansas Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center team manages an average of 11,000 visits annually and treats over 250 active patients with cancer or blood disorders. Since 2021, they have completed 28 allogeneic bone marrow transplants, and in May 2021 alone, they completed 22 autologous stem cell transplants. As a member of Children’s Oncology Group, the team participates in clinical trials through the National Cancer Institute, giving patients access to advanced programs like "Passport of Care". In recent advancements, they joined the National Marrow Donor program as a transplant center and became part of the Pediatric Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Consortium. The team has successfully reduced C. diff infections from 24 cases in two years to just one since May 2023, resulting in a $552,000 savings in healthcare costs. With 26 private beds and 13 board-certified pediatric hematologists/oncologists, the program continues to innovate in pediatric cancer and blood disorder treatment.

Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). Atlantic Health System's cancer care program treats over 7,500 patients annually, leveraging a network of approximately 250 cancer specialists across multiple facilities, including the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center at Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center in Summit, N.J. As the lead affiliate of the Atlantic Health Cancer Consortium, the only National Cancer Institute-designated oncology research program in New Jersey, Atlantic Health is advancing cancer treatment through partnerships, including with the Translational Genomics Research Institute. Notably, Morristown Medical Center is nationally ranked for urology and high-performing in several cancer-related specialties, with innovative offerings like a new MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System for precise radiation treatment. Atlantic Health also supports cutting-edge clinical trials, including CAR T-cell therapies and the Cytalux imaging agent for lung cancer surgeries, which enhances cancer visibility. With expanded services, like the Beckman cellular therapy unit and upgraded mammography technology, Atlantic Health is committed to patient-centered oncology care and continued clinical advancements.

Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center (Gilbert, Ariz.). Partnering with one of the nation’s leading cancer centers, Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center offers cancer care that integrates some of the latest research, education and prevention using the same protocols and practice standards provided at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. The evidence-based, multidisciplinary approach brings together nearly 300 physicians and other clinical experts from all cancer specialties to provide treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique cancer type and individual needs. Leading-edge therapies include immunotherapy, targeted therapy and more than 100 clinical trials that explore new treatment modalities and therapies not yet widely available. Advanced radiation therapy technologies include proton therapy and stereotactic body radiation therapy. While known for groundbreaking research, a focus on holistic care addresses physical, emotional and psychological needs, as well as nutrition counseling, pain management and psychological support. In 2024, a new community of homes designated for patients undergoing treatment and their loved ones opened to help eliminate financial burdens of travel and hotel stays. Additionally, the program drives community outreach and education efforts to raise awareness about prevention, screening and treatment.

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas). The largest not-for-profit health system in Texas, Baylor Scott & White offers a comprehensive, holistic and patient-centered approach to cancer care through its 13 cancer centers. A leader in cancer research and clinical trials, the system cares for more than 150,000 cancer patients annually and is among the largest to be accredited by the Commission on Cancer. In its 2024-25 rankings for cancer care, U.S. News & World Report nationally ranked one of its cancer centers and rated 11 locations as high performing in at least one cancer-related procedure. Hospitals within Baylor Scott & White Health's oncology service line are accredited by the American College of Surgeons and Commission on Cancer. Select locations are accredited by the Foundation for Accreditation of Cellular Therapy and have received the Joint Commission Gold Seal for patient safety.

Boston Medical Center. Boston Medical Center Cancer Center, recognized as a high-performing specialty by U.S. News & World Report, is advancing cancer care with a commitment to equity and innovation. The center treats around 8,000 patients each year, offering cutting-edge therapies and numerous clinical trials, including CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma and new gene therapies for sickle cell disease. The center's Health Equity Accelerator, launched in 2021, actively works to close racial disparities in healthcare by integrating research, clinical care and community outreach. The hospital is also home to a nationally ranked orthopedic department specializing in trauma and complex fracture treatment, serving as a pioneer in orthopedic research. Boston Medical Center has achieved Magnet recognition for nursing excellence and is among the top safety-net hospitals in National Institutes of Health funding, supporting over 180 clinical trials with diverse patient representation. With a comprehensive interpreter services program offering translations in over 150 languages, the center ensures accessibility and engagement for its diverse patient population, reflecting its broader commitment to health equity.

Brown University Health (Providence, R.I.). The Brown University Health Cancer Institute, along with Hasbro Children’s, The Miriam Hospital and Newport (R.I.) Hospital, offers advanced cancer diagnosis and treatment options led by top regional experts. These specialists, in partnership with the Brown University Health ambulatory care centers, form multidisciplinary teams to provide comprehensive care throughout the cancer journey. With a focus on precision medicine, the institute integrates personalized treatments such as immunotherapy and molecular targeting, tailoring care based on genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors. Certified as a quality oncology practice by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the institute is at the forefront of research, conducting investigational studies and offering patients access to innovative treatments through the Brown University Oncology Group’s clinical trials network. The institute’s approach aims to accelerate research progress and improve outcomes with cutting-edge therapies. The Miriam Hospital was named the top cancer center in Rhode Island in U.S. News & World Report's "2024-25 Best Hospitals for Cancer" list.

Children's Health (Dallas). Children’s Health, home to the Pauline Allen Gill Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, is the largest pediatric cancer center in North Texas, treating over 350 new cancer and 1,500 new hematology cases annually. In collaboration with UT Southwestern Medical Center, also headquartered in Dallas, the Gill Center combines clinical excellence with advanced research, and its recent initiatives in pediatric cancer care include a multi-drug clinical trial for children with difficult-to-treat solid tumors. A new $5 billion campus expansion in Dallas and a Plano clinic extension aim to increase capacity and access to specialized treatments. The Gill Center is also advancing research in areas like gut bacteria’s role in fighting cancer and reducing infections for stem cell transplant patients. Notable achievements include a five-year survival rate of 96% for acute lymphocytic leukemia and high survival rates for allogeneic transplants. The Gill Center leads in infection control with a central line blood infection rate of 0.2 per 1,000 catheter days, setting national standards.

Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora, Colo.). Children's Hospital Colorado Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, the Rocky Mountain region's only comprehensive pediatric cancer center, boasts nearly 100 specialized providers. Ranked seventh nationally and the top children’s hospital in the state, it treats over 300 new cancer diagnoses each year, with cure rates above national averages. With more than 300 clinical trials, including 100 research studies, the center is a key player in innovative treatments like the EDIT-301 gene therapy and haploidentical transplant trials for sickle cell disease. The program has performed over 300 bone marrow transplants since its inception and is an inaugural member of the Pediatric Health Equity Consortium. With over $18 million in research funding, Children's Hospital Colorado continues to expand treatment possibilities and contribute to health equity in pediatric oncology.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The Cancer and Blood Disease Institute at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is consistently ranked among the top pediatric cancer programs in the U.S., earning a No. 6 ranking in U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25. The institute manages over 35,000 outpatient visits annually and offers access to more than 250 clinical trials, providing promising new therapies for pediatric cancer and blood diseases. The institute encompasses comprehensive services for a wide range of conditions, including leukemia, lymphoma, neuro-oncology, sarcoma and bone marrow transplants. The institute has pioneered several breakthrough treatments, such as improving neuroblastoma survival rates from 15% to 55%, and developing a groundbreaking laser/chemotherapy treatment for retinoblastoma. It is a leader in pediatric transplant care, with a 96% survival rate for stem cell transplants. With $54 million in active research funding, the institute continues to innovate and improve outcomes for children with cancer.

​​Children’s Hospital of Orange County (Orange, Calif.). Consistently ranked among the nation’s top pediatric cancer programs by U.S. News & World Report, the Hyundai Cancer Institute at Children’s Hospital of Orange County specializes in the areas of leukemia and lymphoma, stem cell transplants and cellular therapies, bone and soft tissue sarcomas, brain and spine tumors, recurrent and refractory cancers, solid tumors, adolescent and young adult cancers, psychosocial support and survivorship. The institute recently launched "Pathways After Cancer Treatment", a bridge program connecting teens and young adults to mental healthcare and alternative therapies, at no cost to families. The brain and spine tumors program brings together neuro-oncologists and imaging experts, while offering minimally invasive surgery options, including endoscopic neurosurgery and laser ablation. A multidisciplinary tumor board performs genomic analysis to design custom tumor treatments. Patients benefit from access to groundbreaking cancer research thanks to the hospital's membership in the Children’s Oncology Group. Currently, Children's Hospital of Orange County has more than 80 Children's Oncology Group clinical research protocols open. The hospital is one of only three institutions in California to participate in the Pediatric Early Phase-Clinical Trial Network.

​​Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The 750-member Cancer Center team at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia provides personalized treatment and care to more than 5,600 cancer patients each year. The center has nearly 600 active clinical trials, the most of any U.S. pediatric hospital. The center offers 19 highly specialized clinical programs for all types of childhood cancers and is home to the Center for Precision Medicine for High-Risk Pediatric Cancer, which develops individualized treatment plans based on patients' unique vulnerabilities and therapeutic markers. As part of a clinical trial, the hospital treated the first pediatric patient in the world with CAR T-cell therapy for relapsed leukemia, which later became the first gene therapy approved for any disease in the U.S. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has since treated more than 560 children using this therapy, more than any other hospital in the world. In the past year, the hospital has played a critical role in additional cell and gene therapy breakthroughs, including FDA approvals for the first two gene therapies for sickle cell disease.

Children's Nebraska (Omaha). Children's Nebraska stands as the only pediatric-exclusive hematology/oncology center in the state, offering specialized care for childhood cancers and blood disorders through a team of nationally recognized experts. The center hosts Nebraska’s only comprehensive clinics for neurofibromatosis, bleeding disorders, sickle cell and other pediatric-specific conditions. A member of the Children’s Oncology Group, Children’s Nebraska collaborates on global research and co-leads the Pediatric Cancer Research Group with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, also in Omaha, to advance cutting-edge treatments. Its daily infusion center provides specialized care in pediatric oncology therapies, while extensive family support services include child life programs, facility dogs and lodging at the Carolyn Scott Rainbow House. The new Mammel Innovation Center is designed to drive healthcare innovation and integrates technology, research and collaboration to enhance patient outcomes and streamline care.

ChristianaCare (Newark, N.J.). The Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute at ChristianaCare delivers cutting-edge cancer care, specializing in advanced treatments for rare and complex cancers. Patients benefit from a multidisciplinary team approach, where specialists across surgical, medical and radiation oncology collaborate to create personalized treatment plans in a single visit. As part of the National Cancer Institute’s Community Oncology Research Program, the institute offers access to leading clinical trials, alongside unique tools like Delaware’s only dedicated breast MRI scanner, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery, and da Vinci robotic systems for precise cancer treatments. The institute’s Cawley Center for Translational Cancer Research brings researchers and clinicians together, fostering rapid translation of scientific discoveries to patient care, with a focus on genetic engineering research through the Gene Editing Institute. Collaborations with institutions like The Wistar Cancer Institute enhance its commitment to innovating cancer treatment.

City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center (Duarte, Calif.). City of Hope, one of only 57 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the U.S., is dedicated solely to cancer care, with over 550 physicians and 1,000 researchers across an integrated national network. Known for pioneering treatments, City of Hope has achieved breakthroughs in therapies, including CAR T-cell treatments for prostate and brain cancers and biotherapeutics for immunotherapy enhancement. It runs one of the nation’s largest bone marrow transplant programs, with nearly 19,000 transplants performed to date, and conducts more than 850 clinical trials annually. Recent advancements include a novel lung cancer liquid biopsy test and a pancreatic cancer detection test with high accuracy for early-stage cancers. City of Hope also launched a mobile cancer screening program to increase community access to preventive care and is ranked among the top five cancer care providers in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report.

Cleveland Clinic. The Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center is a leader in cancer care and research, offering advanced treatment and support services to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. As part of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network and National Cancer Institute-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, the clinic unites over 700 healthcare professionals, including physicians, researchers and nurses, to deliver cutting-edge care across its main campus, regional hospitals and international locations. Patients have access to an extensive range of clinical trials and support programs. They benefit from a multidisciplinary approach involving oncologists, surgeons, pathologists and social workers who create customized treatment plans. The center's global reputation for excellence is reinforced by its collaboration with Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland-based University Hospitals, enhancing its research capabilities and access to innovative treatments. Cleveland Clinic’s commitment to clinical trials not only provides patients with the latest therapies but also contributes to advancing cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment worldwide.

Connecticut Children’s (Hartford). Nationally-known oncologists and researchers at The Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders at Connecticut Children's are developing personalized treatment plans based on whole genome analysis of tumors. Its partnership with The Jackson Laboratory in the area of genomic research has led to the development of a new brain tumor clinical trial using the medication Digoxin for recurrent medulloblastoma, as part of expanded trials for its neuro-oncology program. This clinical trial opened in September 2024 at 34 hospitals across the U.S. As a member of Children’s Oncology Group, the Beat Childhood Cancer Research Consortium and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation’s Sunshine Project, the center has more than 65 active clinical trials open at any time. The center’s comprehensive fertility and sexual health program was recently awarded a $1.36 million National Cancer Institute and National Institutes of Health grant for research on sexual and reproductive health of adolescent and young adults undergoing cancer treatment.

Covenant Health (Lubbock, Tex.). The Joe Arrington Cancer Research and Treatment Center at Covenant Health provides comprehensive cancer care close to home for adult and pediatric patients in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. It is accredited by the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy as a tertiary center for malignant hematology. The center offers patients personalized cellular therapy pathways, including autologous stem cell transplants and the latest in bispecific T-cell immunotherapy. Through the adult and Children’s Oncology Group clinical research trials, patients gain access to novel therapies and prevention trials. Equipped with the region’s only Gamma Knife, the center stands at the forefront of cutting-edge technology. Additionally, the center made advances in targeted radioactive therapy with the FDA-approved Pluvicto for advanced prostate cancer. It has also been recognized for quality with accreditation from American Society of Radiation Oncology. Through a powerful research collaboration with Renton, Wash.-based Providence, the center is on the frontlines of developing new treatments, participating in clinical trials and working toward cures. From recent successes in immunotherapy to the emerging promise of precision medicine and new insights into the healing benefits of early palliative care, the cancer center is leveraging advancements in cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survival for its patients.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston). Dana-Farber Cancer Institute provides expert, compassionate and equitable care, while advancing the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, cure and prevention of cancer and related diseases. Dana-Farber is the only hospital ranked nationally in the top five by U.S. News & World Report in both adult and pediatric cancer for 2024-25. Dana-Farber has seen significant growth, opening three new outpatient clinics in the last four years and leading an effort to build a proposed 300-bed, adult inpatient hospital, dedicated exclusively to the needs of cancer patients. This new hospital will improve the patient experience and access to care. Dana-Farber is one of the largest recipients of grant funding from the National Cancer Institute. Its investigators played a substantial role in developing 51% of all FDA-approved cancer drugs since 2018. Dana-Farber’s nursing staff has earned five consecutive Magnet recognition program honors. Additionally, Dana-Farber was named a 2024 "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader" by Human Rights Campaign. For four consecutive years, Dana-Farber and its president and CEO have been ranked in the top five on The Women's Edge and Globe Magazine's "Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts" list.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Boston Children’s Hospital (Boston). Dana-Farber Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center combines expertise of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Boston Children's Hospital to offer seamless, integrated care for children with all types of cancer and blood disorders, including the rarest and most complex cases. The center has more than 150 oncology and hematology experts, performing more than 125 stem cell transplants each year. The program was the first in New England to offer MIBG therapy to treat high-risk neuroblastoma, including relapsed or refractory neuroblastoma, and is currently one of only about 10 hospitals in the country to provide this therapy. With more than 200 open clinical trials, patients have access to leading-edge precision medicine research that provides valuable information about their unique tumor profile. Additionally, the program offers the most advanced treatments including CAR T-cell therapy, gene therapy and immunotherapy for children with cancer or blood disorders.

Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.). Dartmouth Cancer Center, a top-rated facility with a 93 out of 100 patient satisfaction score, has been awarded the Press Ganey "Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence" award for four consecutive years. This distinction reflects the center's commitment to comprehensive, patient-centered cancer care through an interdisciplinary approach, involving a team of specialists who tailor treatment plans to each patient’s needs. As one of only 57 NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the U.S., Dartmouth Cancer Center integrates cutting-edge research and clinical trials across a broad spectrum of cancers, from blood cancers to pediatric oncology. Its research programs focus on cancer biology, population science, immunotherapy and translational engineering, which bridge scientific discoveries with clinical practice. With its renowned research and clinical infrastructures, the center offers patients access to the latest treatments and innovations.

The DeTar Hospital Cancer Center (Victoria, Tex.). The $15.5 million DeTar Hospital Cancer Center opened in January 2023. The center houses physician care, infusion therapy, advanced imaging and radiation therapy in one convenient location, utilizing design techniques that improve the delivery of care and enhance the patient experience. In addition to imaging and radiation therapy areas, the center features 11 patient exam rooms, 12 chemo and immunotherapy infusion bays, a positron emission tomography scan machine for cancer imaging and a medical linear accelerator. Oncologists at the center frequently work with patients who see a primary oncologist in another community to help ease the physical, emotional and financial burden of traveling hours away on a daily basis.

Duke Health (Durham, N.C.). Duke Cancer Center offers comprehensive cancer care in a modern facility that consolidates nearly all outpatient services under one roof, with amenities such as a resource center, pharmacy, café and outdoor garden. As a National Comprehensive Cancer Network member, the center combines the latest research with compassionate, whole-person care, providing tailored treatment plans involving a range of specialists from surgical to radiation oncologists. Advanced technology, including 3D imaging and high-resolution cameras, enables early detection of hard-to-find cancers. The center’s resource team supports patients with information on treatment, clinical trials and therapies, while offering classes on cancer education, nutrition and wellness. Duke also provides a remote second opinion service to offer expert guidance for those navigating complex diagnoses.

El Paso (Texas) Children's Hospital. El Paso Children’s Hospital, a 122-bed facility, has become a key pediatric healthcare provider in West Texas and Southern New Mexico, greatly reducing the need for children to seek treatment outside the region. Through the Southwest University Pediatric Blood and Cancer Center and partnerships with institutions like Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, the hospital delivers specialized pediatric oncology care and conducts valuable research as a Children’s Oncology Group member. The hospital also supports families with innovative services, including a new urgent care facility offering accessible, cost-effective alternatives for minor emergencies. To further meet community needs, El Paso Children’s Hospital plans to open a new specialty center soon, broadening its healthcare offerings for the borderland. Additionally, the hospital's quality improvement measures have led to a three-year streak with zero central line infections, saving healthcare costs and boosting patient safety. Partnerships with national and local organizations have brought in millions in grants, supporting the hospital’s continuous growth and commitment to pediatric health.

Emory Healthcare (Atlanta). Emory’s Winship Cancer Institute, Georgia’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, provides leading-edge cancer therapies guided by innovative research and clinical expertise. As the region’s sole academic medical center, it integrates advanced treatments with comprehensive support services for patients’ physical, emotional and spiritual needs. Access to hundreds of clinical trials allows patients to benefit from promising treatments, including immunotherapies, CAR T-cell therapy and targeted therapies for precision care. The Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Transplant Center offers extensive expertise in stem cell transplants, while highly specialized radiotherapies and advanced surgical techniques, such as hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy, further enhance individualized patient care. At Emory Midtown, Winship’s unique model bridges outpatient and inpatient care, placing patients at the heart of its specialized care communities.

Endeavor Health (Evanston, Ill.). Endeavor Health Cancer Institute provides comprehensive, patient-centered cancer care across a wide range of specialties, from prevention to cutting-edge treatments and clinical trials. With over 200 specialists, the institute offers a multidisciplinary approach that integrates medical, radiation and surgical oncologists, along with other experts, to deliver personalized treatment plans. The center is a key research and teaching facility, in partnership with the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, and offers access to advanced therapies, including CAR T-cell treatment and innovative immunotherapy options. Known for its gastrointestinal and breast cancer programs, Endeavor Health also specializes in complex procedures like endoscopic skull base surgery and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy for abdominal cancers. The institute's commitment to innovation is further demonstrated through its involvement in CancerX, a public-private partnership focused on reducing cancer incidence and improving care. Comprehensive support services, including integrative oncology and specialized programs for cancer survivors, enhance the patient experience throughout their treatment journey.

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center/UW Medicine (Seattle). Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and UW Medicine are independent organizations that work as a clinically integrated team to bring adult oncology patients the specialized focus of a leading independent cancer center plus the comprehensive services of a top-ranked health system. With both organizations known globally for medical discoveries, patients have access to the latest research, treatment options and clinical trials for all types of cancers. Many researchers and clinicians have faculty roles at both organizations. Fred Hutch is the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in Washington state. Its Nobel-prize winning work created bone marrow transplantation, the first example of using the human immune system to cure cancer. As science uncovers increasing connections between cancer, viruses and immune responses, both organizations are well-known for their infectious disease research and vaccine trial expertise, including their crucial role in coordination of the nation’s Covid-19 vaccine trials.

Geisinger (Danville, Pa.). With 11 locations that care for more than 5,000 patients systemwide annually, Geisinger’s hematology/oncology services allow patients to receive leading-edge, personalized care without leaving their region. Advanced treatments and technology include genetic testing, chemotherapy and radiation therapy such as CyberKnife and CAR T-cell therapy. Geisinger Medical Center in Mechanicsville, Pa. and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes Barre, Pa. both received high-performance rankings for colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery in the 2024-2025 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” rankings. Both hospitals are accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer and achieved Quality Oncology Practice Initiative certification from the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Geisinger oncology services and education programs have accreditations for its bone marrow transplant program, micrographic surgery and dermatologic oncology fellowship and oncology pharmacy residency program. Geisinger’s innovative "System to Track Abnormalities of Importance Reliably" program uses AI technology to detect cancer earlier as part of its lung cancer screening program. Geisinger also participates in nearly 100 national clinical research trials and studies that offer patients up-to-date treatments, drugs and procedures.

Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital (Danville, Pa.). For patients diagnosed with cancer early in life, Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital is the only hospital system in northeast and central Pennsylvania to offer pediatric hematology and oncology services. It is a member of Children’s Oncology Group, which performs national and international trials to develop leading-edge treatments, improve outcomes and minimize side effects with quality survival of childhood cancer care. Janet Weis Children’s Hospital is affiliated with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which provides additional expertise in rare and complex diagnoses and treatments, while allowing families to stay close to home when receiving care. The Janet Weis Children’s Hospital team of certified child life specialists help children and families cope with diagnosis and treatment. The child life team uses developmentally appropriate play to help explain conditions such as cancer and its treatments, as well as offering diversions during hospital stays and treatments. With a leading adult cancer program on the same hospital campus, it is one of a small number of health systems offering adult and pediatric cancer care in one location.

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Hackensack Meridian Health's John Theurer Cancer Center, part of the Washington, D.C.-based Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University, is a leader in innovative cancer care and research, particularly in developing new therapies and improving patient outcomes. Since partnering with Georgetown in 2015, the center has been at the forefront of advanced cancer treatment, offering services like CAR T-cell therapy for blood cancers and neurosurgical expertise for previously inoperable cancers. As New Jersey's most comprehensive cancer program, it provides a range of personalized treatments and highly specialized imaging services, including same-day diagnostic mammograms. Recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the best in New Jersey, the center has a network of 1,200 clinicians and is supported by an NCI designation, underscoring its commitment to cutting-edge research and patient-centered care. With 16 affiliated locations across the state, John Theurer Cancer Center brings advanced cancer treatment close to home for New Jersey residents.

Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah (Salt Lake City). The Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah is a leading force in cancer research, treatment and prevention, serving as the only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center across Utah and the broader Mountain West region. Known for its pioneering approach, Huntsman offers personalized cancer care based on patients' unique DNA, lifestyle and environmental factors, using advanced treatments like proton therapy, robotic surgery and immunotherapy. The institute conducts over 300 clinical trials, including the largest phase I program in the region, to deliver innovative therapies to patients. Beyond treatment, Huntsman provides extensive support services, including genetic counseling, nutrition guidance, fitness programs and survivorship support, aiming to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

Inova (Falls Church, Va.). Inova Schar Cancer provides comprehensive, patient-centered cancer care with a focus on support, innovation and collaboration. Bringing together nationally renowned doctors, specialists and care teams, Inova Schar offers individualized treatment plans using the latest advancements in drug discovery, clinical trials and therapies. The center includes the Inova Saville Cancer Screening and Prevention Center, which focuses on early detection and proactive cancer prevention strategies. Patients have access to seamless, high-quality care across five suburban hospital locations and a wide network of diagnostic sites in Northern Virginia. With accreditations highlighting its commitment to excellence, Inova Schar Cancer supports patients at every stage, from diagnosis through survivorship, ensuring holistic and compassionate care.

Jefferson Health (Philadelphia). The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Jefferson Health is a nationally recognized institution, designated by the National Cancer Institute for excellence in cancer care, research and prevention. The center leads in clinical research with over 140 active trials, including groundbreaking CAR-T therapies, and is the largest phase I research program in the Philadelphia area. The center's partnership with Drexel University enhances its innovative cancer research, and its community outreach includes a mobile screening van that has screened over 3,600 patients. The center also prioritizes patient support with programs like "Same Day/Next Day Cancer Care" and "Transition of Care Navigation," which have reduced readmissions and improved follow-up care. Jefferson’s recent expansion, following its merger with Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network, extends access to its comprehensive cancer services across Eastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey, aiming to address health inequities. Additionally, the center is involved in cost-reduction initiatives, such as a palliative care outreach program and the development of an oncology risk assessment tool, which have proven effective in reducing acute care utilization and associated costs.

Johns Hopkins (Baltimore). The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Hospital, ranked No. 6 for cancer care in the 2024-25 U.S. News & World Report list, is renowned for its advanced therapies and rapid translation of lab discoveries into clinical treatments. This cutting-edge center offers a range of specialized programs, including bone marrow transplantation, new drug development, and access to the Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and Proton Therapy Center. Patients can also utilize genetic counseling services for cancer prevention and early detection of high-risk conditions. Comprehensive patient and family services provide robust support, with options like counseling, survivorship programs and accommodations for out-of-town patients. The cancer center’s commitment to excellence extends to nearby communities through various facilities in the area, providing innovative treatments such as CAR-T therapy.

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center. For over 35 years, Jupiter Medical Center's Anderson Family Cancer Institute has provided comprehensive cancer care across South Florida, offering expert treatment for a wide range of cancers from breast and lung to rare and advanced types. The institute’s multidisciplinary team includes specialists in medical, surgical and radiation oncology, supported by navigators, social workers and dietitians that create personalized treatment plans for each patient. Advanced technologies like CyberKnife, TruBeam Radiotherapy, and high-dose brachytherapy complement the center’s offerings, alongside interventional oncology and clinical trials. Beyond medical treatments, the institute focuses on holistic support with services such as genetic counseling, art and music therapy, support groups, and a healing garden for family gatherings. Amenities like an outdoor café, an aquarium and a patient resource center enhance the community-oriented environment.

Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). Keck Medicine of USC's Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center is a national leader in cancer care, research and prevention, offering cutting-edge treatments and precision care. Recognized as one of the nation’s NCI-designated comprehensive cancer centers, USC Norris has pioneered advances in cancer research, including the development of early detection blood tests for ovarian and breast cancer, promising greater survival chances. Their multidisciplinary team integrates expertise across USC schools, addressing the unique cancer needs of diverse communities and driving health equity. Clinical trials are also advancing innovative approaches like at-home immunotherapy for lung cancer and surgery options for locally advanced pancreatic cancer once deemed inoperable. Recent studies by USC Norris have unveiled key genetic markers linked to aggressive cancers, such as prostate cancer, and provided insights into liver cancer risks in Mexican American populations. Additionally, the newly funded Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Prevention at USC Norris will focus on reducing cancer disparities in underserved communities.

Laredo Medical Center (Laredo, Tex.). For over a decade, the A.R. Sanchez Cancer Center at Laredo Medical Center has been home to advanced technology, some of the most respected oncologists in South Texas, and one-stop convenience for everything from cancer detection to treatment. In March of 2024, the hospital unveiled its newly renovated medical office of Laredo Hematology & Oncology Associates. The medical office was expanded to include five additional exam rooms for a total of 12, as well as a larger waiting area, a centralized and expanded nursing station, and a new triage station. The clinic sees an average of 40 oncology patients each day and welcomes five new patients daily. New oncology patients are seen within one week of request. Additionally, the hospital provides a specialized inpatient unit for oncology patients, staffed by a team of experienced RNs and support personnel.

Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.). Lehigh Valley Health Network’s Topper Cancer Institute saw 6,884 new cancer cases in 2022, providing services across eight locations in Pennsylvania. The institute, aligned with New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center standards as part of the MSK Cancer Alliance, has doubled its cancer cases and expanded its clinical trials and specialty care. The institute’s clinical trials portfolio, supported by partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies, includes 150 National Cancer Institute trials as well as pioneering precision oncology and immunotherapy studies. Recently, the institute launched a lung cancer screening study using AI-assisted radiology, a phase 2 vaccine trial for melanoma, and the region’s first stem cell transplant program. Lehigh Valley Health Network also addressed patient support needs, securing over $39 million in financial aid and distributing food packages to support food-insecure patients across the network.

MUSC Health (Charleston, S.C.). MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, the only NCI-designated cancer center in South Carolina, leads in cancer research, patient care and outreach, bringing advanced treatments and clinical trials to the state’s residents. With a multidisciplinary team of over 140 specialists, the center combines cutting-edge research and expertise to deliver personalized, comprehensive cancer care, including CAR-T therapy and South Carolina’s only FACT-accredited adult and pediatric blood and marrow transplant program. Recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a high-performing cancer hospital for 2024-25, the center reduces cancer disparities through its Hollings Cancer Network, reaching underserved and rural communities. In May 2024, Hollings expanded its capabilities by opening the Anderson Advanced Cancer Therapy Clinic, dedicated to phase I clinical trials, advancing options for patients with complex cases. Through initiatives in cancer prevention, education and policy reform, Hollings is committed to reducing the cancer burden statewide.

MaineHealth (Portland). MaineHealth provides comprehensive, state-of-the-art cancer care for patients across Maine and eastern New Hampshire, aiming to deliver high-quality treatment close to home. With nearly 300 oncology specialists, MaineHealth offers a coordinated care network across 11 hospitals, including programs accredited for breast, colorectal and radiation oncology care. The organization collaborates with the Jackson Laboratory's Maine Cancer Genomics Initiative for cutting-edge, personalized cancer therapies and leads cancer prevention programs to improve local screening rates. The MaineHealth Oncology Clinical Trials Network and a $5.1 million National Cancer Institute grant have expanded access to clinical trials, enabling patients to receive innovative treatments locally. Dedicated survivorship clinics and individualized treatment plans address each patient's specific needs, supported by a full range of therapies, including immunotherapy, radiation and targeted therapies.

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). A member of the Mass General Brigham health system, the hospital cancer center has 500 dedicated cancer subspecialists on staff and more than 30 multi-disease centers and programs. Mass General is the only proton beam therapy site in New England, featuring two proton therapy suites. Caregivers deliver 10,000 treatments to approximately 500 patients each year, and surgical oncologists perform more than 9,200 surgical procedures annually. The cancer center has earned recognition as a National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center, one of only 53 centers to receive this designation. It is also one of only 33 cancer centers that comprise the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, an alliance of leading centers devoted to patient care, research and education. The Krantz Family Center for Cancer Research is the center’s engine of discovery, consisting of 50 laboratories and more than 500 researchers. With some of the nation’s largest, most comprehensive initiatives in clinical care, research, scientific discovery and education, the cancer center coordinates more than 600 interventional clinical trials annually, enrolling over 3,000 patients per year. The clinical trial program has led to the FDA approval of 25 anti-cancer drugs in the last 10 years.

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center, ranked No. 1 for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report, treats over 130,000 cancer patients each year across its locations in Arizona, Florida and Minnesota. As the nation’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center with a tri-site presence, Mayo Clinic offers personalized care for over 200 cancer types, including complex and rare forms. With a focus on eliminating healthcare disparities, Mayo Clinic conducts groundbreaking research to advance treatment options, offering patients early access to innovative therapies through clinical trials. The center also provides comprehensive support for patients and families, addressing emotional and social needs alongside medical care. Mayo Clinic’s cancer research training and education programs are preparing a diverse new generation of cancer experts, while its outreach initiatives ensure that high-quality cancer care reaches underserved communities.

MedStar (Columbia, Md.). MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute, in partnership with the NCI-designated Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, provides specialized cancer care throughout Maryland and Washington, D.C. With a team of leading oncologists, surgeons and researchers, MedStar Georgetown offers personalized treatment for both common and rare cancers, supported by advanced therapies and access to groundbreaking clinical trials. The institute’s multidisciplinary approach includes regular tumor boards to tailor treatment plans, while specialized screenings and genetic counseling help patients proactively manage cancer risk. Their network of locations and virtual appointments enable patients to access expert care close to home. The institute prioritizes compassionate, team-based care with comprehensive support services, ensuring that each patient and their families are fully supported through every stage of treatment and recovery. The MedStar Washington Hospital Center was ranked the top hospital for cancer care in Washington, D.C. by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25.

MemorialCare (Southern California.). MemorialCare Cancer Institute is a nationally regarded cancer program spanning MemorialCare's Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center, Fountain Valley, Calif.-based Orange Coast Medical Center, Laguna Hills, Calif.-based Saddleback Medical Center, and scores of community-based centers. The program has received numerous accolades, including recognition from U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades and others. MemorialCare Breast Center is among the nation's first community breast centers with annual screenings of more than 71,000 across 16 locations, and the region's only breast center with dedicated experts solely focused on breast cancer and treatment. MemorialCare's history of pioneering innovations in radiation oncology have resulted in novel procedures and advanced, sophisticated technologies that are often first in the region. The MemorialCare lung cancer program is one of a handful in California equipped with the recent FDA-cleared robotic navigated bronchoscopy system, which uses integrated tomosynthesis to locate hard-to-reach lesions in outer third of the lung. MemorialCare Cancer Institute is one of two California study sites to offer VAPOR 2 study, a new way to treat prostate cancer that employs water vapor to target and destroy walls of cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy prostate tissue.

MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach (Calif.). Jonathan Jaques Children's Cancer Institute at MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach is one of only 10 children's hospitals in the U.S. to hold full accreditation from American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. It is also a member of Children's Oncology Group. Its robust psychosocial programs, including school reintegration, help patients and families navigate the cancer journey. It is one of just four sites nationally participating in the National Institutes of Health study called "Bridging Information Divides and Gaps for Equity in Survivorship". The survivors’ treatment assessment and resource program helps 700 childhood cancer survivors yearly understand and manage late effects of treatment. The bone and soft tissue tumor program focuses on diagnosis, removal and treatment of benign and malignant bone tumors and soft tissue sarcomas. The highly regarded hematology program sees about 500 patients each year. It is one of the region’s few children's hospitals with an in-house surgeon specializing in pediatric orthopedics and oncology. Located on the same campus as a highly regarded adult cancer center, the institute is among a select number of children's hospitals nationwide where patients have access to comprehensive, lifelong care in one convenient location.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City). Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, a global leader in cancer care and research, is committed to ending cancer through advanced treatment, research and education. With a mission of compassionate, personalized care, the center's multidisciplinary teams provide expert services for all cancer types, supported by innovations from the Sloan Kettering Institute. Recognized as a top cancer hospital by U.S. News & World Report for over 30 years, the center also leads one of the largest clinical trials programs in the U.S., giving patients early access to breakthrough treatments. Their clinical genetics service offers personalized risk assessments and screening guidelines for early cancer detection. Beyond medical care, the center supports patients with counseling, therapeutic programs and long-term survivorship resources, emphasizing care that addresses the whole person and life beyond cancer.

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor). The University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center is a leader in cancer treatment and research, with a strong focus on multidisciplinary, personalized care across its more than 20 specialty clinics. Recognized as a leader in precision oncology, the center has been performing whole exome sequencing of advanced cancer tumors since 2011, aiding in the development of targeted, patient-specific treatment plans. The center is also at the forefront of brain cancer research, specifically in tackling glioblastoma, via innovative clinical trials involving gene therapy and targeted metabolic pathways. In a breakthrough discovery, the center developed histotripsy, a novel FDA-approved treatment that uses sound waves to noninvasively disintegrate tumors, initially approved for liver cancer and now being trialed for other cancers. This groundbreaking approach offers patients a less invasive alternative with fewer side effects and quicker recovery times compared to conventional treatments.

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City). Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center, a 1,134-bed cancer care program, combines the expertise of over 250 specialists, surgeons and researchers. With ten dedicated cancer centers of excellence, including programs for breast, bladder and liver cancers, the center offers comprehensive, multidisciplinary care. The Tisch Cancer Institute, a National Cancer Institute-designated center, emphasizes groundbreaking research in cancer mechanisms, immunology and prevention, making advanced clinical trials and therapies accessible across the New York area. A new state-of-the-art Tisch Cancer Hospital is in development, designed to streamline patient transitions through all stages of treatment with innovative spaces. Hospital leaders will focus on equitable care and research integration across ambulatory and inpatient settings, aiming to improve access and quality for diverse patient populations. In 2023, Tisch Cancer Institute received $145 million in grant support, with $85 million from the National Institutes of Health.

Nebraska Medicine (Omaha). The Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center is the only NCI-designated cancer center in Nebraska and western Iowa, serving as the flagship of the Nebraska Medicine Cancer Network. The center brings together more than 200 world-leading specialists and researchers in the same eight-story building that includes 108-bed inpatient beds, a laboratory research tower, imaging, procedural spaces and a multidisciplinary outpatient center. The centralized location allows scientists and clinicians to collaborate, share information and design new treatments, accelerating advances and treatments that lead to improved outcomes. The cancer center has been continuously funded by its cancer center support grant from National Cancer Institute since 1984, and currently has $65 million in total annual funding. The center offers more than 200 clinical trials for cancer. Additionally, Nebraska Medicine is the only health system in Nebraska and one of the first in the nation to offer Hemgenix gene therapy treatment for hemophilia. Nebraska Medicine is continuing to increase the scope of cancer care in the state with the opening of a new $33 million cancer center in central Nebraska, which will offer medical oncology, radiation oncology, lab, pharmacy, infusion, survivorship programs, genetics counseling and a healing garden.

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell. New York-Presbyterian Hospital offers advanced cancer care across two leading centers, the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Weill Cornell Medicine Meyer Cancer Center, both recognized for pioneering research and clinical excellence. Through partnerships with Columbia University and Weill Cornell, patients have access to groundbreaking clinical trials, including phase I studies, and personalized treatments that integrate the expertise of oncologists, cardiologists, neurologists and other specialists. Staff takes a multidisciplinary approach that includes the latest cancer therapies, early detection screenings and a holistic support system addressing physical, emotional and social needs. The hospital also provides integrative health services, such as acupuncture, nutritional counseling and mind-body therapies, enhancing overall wellbeing during treatment. Dedicated to prevention and early diagnosis, New York-Presbyterian’s programs also offer comprehensive cancer screenings, which are essential to improving patient outcomes.

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago). Northwestern Medicine provides comprehensive cancer care, treating over 10,000 new cancer cases annually through its network of cancer centers. The Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of Northwestern Memorial Hospital, is nationally recognized and an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center. The Lurie Cancer Center holds an "exceptional" rating from the NCI and is a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Offering state-of-the-art therapies and access to specialized research and clinical trials, the center brings together a multidisciplinary team of oncologists to deliver personalized care. With locations across Chicago and its suburbs, Northwestern Medicine ensures that patients receive expert care from highly specialized, board-certified oncologists.

Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.). Novant Health Cancer Institute provides access to pioneering clinical research trials, including exclusive early-phase studies and first in-human trials. With three primary sites in North Carolina, the institute is at the forefront of advanced treatments delivering leading-edge immunotherapy, advanced cell therapy cancer treatments, precision microsurgical procedures and the latest advancements in radiation therapy. All three sites were recognized as high performing in treating leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, colon cancer and lung cancer surgeries by U.S. News and World Report for 2024-25. Novant Health sites in Winston Salem and Charlotte are accredited for both autologous stem cell and CAR T-cell therapies. With a focus on patient experience, the health system piloted an “ER bypass” care pathway for patients experiencing common side effects from active chemotherapy after clinic hours, allowing patients to receive care from the cancer care team instead of the emergency department. In addition, the institute's multidisciplinary lung nodule and mammography care teams enable rapid patient evaluation, further enhancing patient care, quality of life and treatment outcomes.

OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.). With oncology services at 10 hospitals across Illinois and Michigan, OSF HealthCare provides comprehensive and collaborative cancer diagnosis, care, treatment and support services. The destination center of oncology services is the $237 million OSF Cancer Institute, which opened in February 2024 and offers comprehensive cancer care services, including access to clinical trials, radiation oncology, chemotherapy, surgical oncology, tumor board and innovative research. It is among fewer than 45 institutes in the country and only the second in Illinois to offer proton therapy. Additionally, its state-of-the-art brachytherapy surgical suite is fitted with a CT scanner on rails, specifically designed for the space. Further, the OSF Breakthrough Treatment Center provides patients access to novel clinical trials, medical advances, groundbreaking biotech and groundbreaking therapies. The center is one of 10 collaborating with the Pancreatic Cancer Detection Consortium to offer an innovative liquid biopsy for the early detection of pancreatic cancer.

OU Health (Oklahoma City). Stephenson Cancer Center is Oklahoma’s only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center and part of OU Health, the state’s flagship academic health system and the academic partner of the University of Oklahoma. As the state’s most comprehensive oncology program, it is also Oklahoma’s only cancer center with advanced treatments such as bone marrow transplants, CAR T-cell and late-phase clinical trials. It is one of only 32 U.S. cancer centers to achieve Lead Academic Participating Sites status in NCI’s National Clinical Trials Network. The center offers nearly 300 early-phase clinical trials each year, with 100 current active trials. Stephenson Cancer Center researchers are working on more than 450 biomedical research projects and have published over 2,060 scientific articles over the past several years. Since its inception in 2011, the center has expanded outreach services statewide with increased breast and lung cancer screenings in rural and high-risk communities, furthering tribal partnerships and focusing on collaborations and physical expansions. OU Health has also entered partnerships with Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System and Hillcrest Health System in Tulsa, aiming to construct new facilities that will furthe expand care access.

Ochsner Health (New Orleans). The Ochsner Cancer Institute provides advanced, patient-centered cancer care through multidisciplinary teams, treating over 40,000 patients annually. With a network of seven Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center locations, the institute offers innovative treatments like CAR T-cell therapy, bone marrow transplants and a range of targeted therapies. Ochsner leads in regional clinical trials, including a robust phase I program that explores cutting-edge cancer therapies. Accredited by prestigious organizations, including the Commission on Cancer and the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, Ochsner was recognized for 2024-25 by U.S. News & World Report for its high performance in cancer surgeries and treatment of complex conditions like leukemia and lymphoma. Its ENT program, which includes head and neck oncology, ranks among the top 50 nationwide.

The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute (Columbus). The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute is the Midwest's first freestanding cancer hospital and the nation's third largest, offering advanced inpatient and outpatient care via over 200 cancer specialists. As an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center since 1976, the center is among the select few conducting phase I and II trials on NCI-provided anticancer agents. Recently, it introduced central Ohio's first proton therapy gantry, equipped for groundbreaking FLASH therapy, positioning the center as a leader in clinical trials for emerging treatments. Renowned for sarcoma care, the center attracts patients globally and innovates in fields such as AI-driven cancer diagnostics and cell-based immunotherapies for lung cancer. The center boasts $76 million in NCI grants and a record $134 million in total cancer research funding in 2023.

Oregon Health & Science University Hospital (Portland). The Oregon Health & Science University Knight Cancer Institute, accredited by the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, is nationally renowned for its patient care and research excellence. Treating around 6,000 patients annually and running over 1,400 research projects, including 400 clinical trials, the institute has pioneered advancements in targeted therapies, immunotherapies and early cancer detection methods. Personalized treatment is the insitute's hallmark, with specialists developing plans based on each patient’s unique needs, even utilizing DNA-targeted therapies. The institute provides extensive support services such as nurse navigators, dietitians and a guest house for out-of-town families. Recognized as an NCI Comprehensive Cancer Center, it houses the Cancer Early Detection Advanced Research Center, the world’s leading facility for early cancer detection research, including efforts to develop blood tests for early diagnosis. Community outreach extends services statewide, ensuring cancer care access across Oregon.

Orlando (Fla.) Health. Orlando Health Cancer Institute, one of Florida's largest cancer care providers with 21 locations, provides comprehensive adult and pediatric cancer treatment. Offerings include advanced therapies like CAR T-cell, proton and tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapies. The institute leads in pediatric oncology, featuring the region's only hemophilia treatment center and fertility preservation program, as well as one of the state's largest clinical trial portfolios with 229 active trials. Notably, Orlando Health Cancer Institute launched lung cancer screening across its network, enhancing early lung cancer detection and coordinated patient care. Specialized programs such as Enhanced Care After Diagnosis and Cancer Care at Home support patients' holistic needs from psychological counseling to home-based oncology services. The institute recently expanded initiatives in microsurgery, streamlining post-mastectomy breast reconstruction, and achieved new standards in data-driven outcomes, contributing to its U.S. News & World Report ranking improvement in 30-day cancer mortality for 2024-25.

Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). Celebrating over 50 years as a global leader in cancer research, treatment and cures, Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center has been rated by the National Cancer Institute as "exceptional" three times in a row in recognition of its innovative research and leading-edge treatments. It is home to more than 400 basic, translational and clinical scientists who collaborate to ensure a pipeline of new approaches to attack cancers of all kinds. Since 2017, Penn teams have contributed to more than 20 FDA approvals for drugs and techniques to treat cancer, including eight first-in-class approvals such as the CAR T-cell therapy Kymriah, which became the world’s first cell-based gene therapy. Over 10 years later, patients who were among the first to receive this personalized therapy remain cancer-free. Last year, more than 49,000 patients with a new cancer diagnosis visited the Abramson Cancer Center, where more than 345,000 total patient visits took place. Employing a unique “hub-and-spoke model” that allows communities direct access to innovative treatments, Penn Medicine operates the Roberts Proton Therapy Center in Philadelphia, as well as two community-based proton therapy centers in Lancaster, Pa. and in Southern New Jersey. It is the region’s most comprehensive cancer care system, with six acute care hospitals, a dozen outpatient cancer centers and a growing network of community cancer affiliations.

Providence Alaska Medical Center (Anchorage). At Providence Cancer Center at Alaska Medical Center, patients have access to comprehensive, personalized cancer care and support services under one roof. As Alaska’s only comprehensive cancer center, the program offers cutting-edge treatments, including clinical trials, CyberKnife radiation therapy and a range of integrative therapies. Patients benefit from a multidisciplinary team, including oncologists, genetic counselors, dietitians and chaplains, who work to create tailored treatment plans addressing both physical and emotional needs. With services ranging from chemotherapy and surgery to palliative care and nutrition counseling, the medical center provides a holistic approach to cancer treatment. The center also offers unique resources like patient navigators and financial counselors, ensuring patients and their families receive full support. Backed by a strong research network and numerous clinical trials, the center combines compassionate care with the latest medical advancements for patients across Alaska. The center was named the top hospital for cancer care in the state of Alaska by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25.

Providence Cancer Institute of Oregon (Portland). The Providence Cancer Institute of Oregon is known for its highly personalized approach to cancer care, enhanced by innovative technologies and therapies. The institute delivers comprehensive services that include genomic sequencing, immunotherapy and a full spectrum of radiation oncology treatments. Among its treatment options, it hosts the only MRI linear accelerator in the Pacific Northwest that facilitates a higher level of accuracy in the delivery of radiation treatment. It also administers advanced therapies such as CAR T-cell and tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy. The institute led a pivotal global clinical trial for ipilimumab, an immune checkpoint therapy that significantly advanced cancer care and contributed to a Nobel Prize in medicine. With more than 25 years of immunotherapy research, Providence has an extensive clinical trial portfolio, including a novel bacterial-based vaccine for glioblastoma multiforme. Beyond its medical treatments, the institute also prioritizes holistic care, offering services such as genetic counseling, naturopathy, cardiovascular protection and spiritual care.

Providence South Division Cancer Institute (Calif.). The Providence South Cancer Division provides nationally accredited, cutting-edge cancer care to approximately 20,000 new patients annually. The institute provides comprehensive services spanning preventive measures to end-of-life care, advanced diagnostics, active treatments and palliative support, employing the latest medical therapies such as adoptive T cell treatments and stereotactic body radiosurgery. Emphasizing patient-centric care, treatments are tailored based on individual tumor biology, incorporating holistic factors into therapy decisions. Notably, the institute has implemented the Ambry CARE program, which offers an end-to-end solution to identify high-risk cancer patients. It also launched a pioneering multi-cancer early detection blood test. Additionally, through partnerships and innovative programs, the institute is making significant strides in reducing healthcare disparities and promoting early cancer detection. Providence South Division includes 17 hospitals throughout California, as well as many outpatient and community-based programs.

The Queen's Health System (Honolulu). The Queen’s Health Systems offers comprehensive cancer care, spanning prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship, with a commitment to making care accessible close to patients' homes. The recent addition of the ION robotic navigational bronchoscopy program allows for minimally invasive lung cancer diagnoses and resections, enabling early intervention and improved lung health for Hawai‘i and Pacific residents. Queen’s Cancer Center brings together a nationally-recognized team of specialists to provide compassionate, expert care, partnering with organizations like the American Cancer Society to ensure access to the latest cancer treatments and prevention methods. With over 40 years of service, Queen’s Cancer Center continues to elevate care for Hawai‘i, bolstered by its recent re-accreditation from the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer.

RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute (West Orange, N.J.). Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health, is one of New Jersey’s leading cancer care and research providers, with a National Cancer Institute designation marking it among the top 56 cancer centers in the U.S. Together, they integrate advanced research and patient care across New Jersey, offering over 200 clinical trials and pioneering therapies such as CAR T-cell and hepatic artery infusion therapy. The collaboration generates grant support of over $125 million annually and facilitates access to cutting-edge treatment, prevention and screening programs, including ScreenNJ, a statewide cancer prevention initiative. The partnership will soon expand with the $750 million Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center in New Brunswick, N.J., scheduled to open in 2025. Upcoming projects include the Melchiorre Cancer Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J. and Vogel Medical Campus in Tinton Falls, N.J. In 2024, Rutgers Cancer Institute was recognized with the Association of Cancer Care Centers "Innovator Award" and presented 49 research findings at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

Renown Health (Reno, Nev.). With a commitment to patient-centered care, evidence-based practice and community outreach, the multidisciplinary team of oncologists, surgeons, researchers, nurse navigators and support staff at Renown Health's William N. Pennington Cancer Institute are working to establish the first NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center in Nevada. Fueled by a $15.5 million gift from the William N. Pennington Foundation to hire 14 medical oncologists, hematologists and cancer science researchers, the team is expanding essential services to residents of one the fastest-growing cities in the nation. A $5 million gift from local philanthropists is helping to build the Conrad Breast Center, set to open in 2025, with imaging, infusion, pharmacy, surgery services and a wellness center. Renown Health's 52,000-person Healthy Nevada Project is a community-based study that combines genetic, clinical, environmental and social data to help people learn about their ancestry, diet and genetic risks for heart disease, breast and ovarian cancers, and Lynch syndrome.

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health. Rochester Regional Health Lipson Cancer Institute is a comprehensive cancer care network serving approximately 25,000 patients annually across 13 counties. The institute integrates multiple cancer care treatments and support modalities, including clinical trials, genetic testing and intraoperative radiation therapy. The Lipson Collaborative Care program supports cancer patients to address symptoms of anxiety, stress and depression using psychological assessments and personalized counseling. The Breast Center is the first in New York to earn the Certified Quality Breast Center of Excellence designation from the National Quality Measures for Breast Centers. Celebrating 40 years of uninterrupted accreditation by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, the Lipson Cancer Institute is the first and the longest-running cancer-accredited program in the region. It also recently achieved network accreditation status across the cancer network.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleston, S.C.). Roper St. Francis Healthcare, the area's largest nonprofit health system, delivers multidisciplinary, subspecialized cancer care across community-based hospitals and outpatient sites. It has been nationally recognized for its outcomes and treats the most solid tumor cases in the region. Accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers and certified by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, the health system provides comprehensive services such as advanced intensity-modulated radiation therapy and immunotherapy through the Mott Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy Clinic. It led global enrollment in the Opdivo lung cancer trial, now FDA-approved. As a colorectal epicenter and robotic colorectal training site, it was the state’s first to combine da Vinci surgical robot with Firefly technology, surpassing 1,000 robotic thoracic cases with top 1% national outcomes. The mobile health unit screens hundreds of low-income citizens monthly for cancer risk. The Donna Fielding Wellness Institute and the Survivorship Clinic offer comprehensive support during and after treatment.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). Roswell Park has held National Cancer Institute comprehensive cancer center designation continuously since the launch of the program in the 1970s, and recently earned an even more exclusive distinction with its “exceptional” rating. Roswell Park was the world’s first center dedicated to cancer research, and features multidisciplinary teams to care for patients with virtually every cancer type via medical, surgical and radiation oncology care, pathology services, diagnostics and imaging, and full-spectrum supportive care for body, mind and spirit. Dedicated programs for cancer survivors help support patients after active treatment ends. The center also provides distinctive offerings in areas like immunotherapy, cell therapy and minimally invasive surgery for its more than 50,000 annual patients. A statewide network helps those extend the reach of those resources even farther.

Sanford Health (Fargo, N.D.). The Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center is the regional leader in cancer care, offering the only blood and bone marrow transplant program in the upper Midwest and providing access to the latest innovative treatments and clinical trials through its status as a National Cancer Institute Community Oncology Research Program and Children’s Oncology Group research site. As a result of advanced services, the center welcomes 600 patients to its Fargo facility each day, of which nearly 50% travel 60 miles or more to receive care. The cancer center will begin construction on its Peltier Lodge early next year to provide cancer patients and their families a place to stay during treatment. Sanford is also making care more accessible and convenient by offering outreach services to rural locations and partnering with Perham (Minn.) Health to open a permanent Roger Maris Cancer Center facility with seven infusion chairs. The organization is also expanding its infusion services by opening a site at Sanford Thief River Falls in Minnesota later this year. Across all cancer center outreach and permanent locations, providers consistently advocate for equitable treatment, particularly within the LGBTQ+ community, which earned Roger Maris Cancer Center national recognition as a "top performer" in DEI-based initiatives from the American Medical Association in 2023.

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, one of Florida's largest public health providers, has been delivering community-centered healthcare for nearly a century, with a major milestone approaching in 2025. Recently, the system invested over $500 million in expanding its cancer care capabilities through the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute, which includes a state-of-the-art oncology tower and an upcoming outpatient pavilion. This expansion has driven growth in clinical services, including high-dose radiation, brachytherapy and a robust multidisciplinary tumor board that reviewed over 2,000 cases in 2023 alone. The institute also focuses on advancing cancer research, tripling its research studies to over 50 and constructing a $75 million Research and Education Institute set to open in 2025. The system has successfully reduced outmigration for cancer care, with two-thirds of local cancer patients now opting to stay within the community for treatment.

Scripps Health (San Diego). Scripps Cancer Center, a clinically integrated program within the nonprofit Scripps Health system, serves over 6,000 patients annually. The center offers comprehensive cancer care through multiple facilities, including two free-standing cancer centers, specialty centers for blood and marrow transplants, breast care and dermatologic oncology, as well as advanced treatments like robotic surgeries and interventional oncology. With more than 200 oncology specialists, Scripps Cancer Center utilizes a collaborative, patient-centered approach, providing services like chemotherapy, radiation, genetic counseling and palliative care. The center is also involved in cutting-edge research, with 28 active clinical trials and new treatments such as CAR-T and immune therapies. Notably, Scripps is pioneering digital pathology for more efficient diagnoses and has launched a lung cancer screening program to improve early detection. In addition to its medical services, Scripps has made significant strides in patient care, reducing post-injection monitoring times and chemotherapy costs while increasing patient satisfaction and access to treatment.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.). St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the only NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center focused solely on children, has received the top rating of “exceptional” in its last two NCI reviews. Recognized for its excellence in lab, clinical and survivorship research, as well as in education and community outreach, the center also leads U.S. children’s hospitals in developing clinical trials for tough-to-treat pediatric cancers. St. Jude’s collaborative culture brings scientists and clinicians together to turn research breakthroughs into new treatment options. Initiatives like the St. Jude Research Collaboratives Program and the Pediatric Translational Neuroscience Initiative unite top minds to address pediatric cancer and neurological disease. The institution also plays a major role in combating infectious diseases, advancing data-driven discovery, and sharing knowledge globally through outreach and training.

Stanford (Calif.) Medicine. Stanford Medicine Cancer Center offers a patient-centered "Circle of Care" approach, focusing on both the physical and emotional aspects of cancer treatment. The center brings together a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including oncologists, nurses and care coordinators, to create personalized treatment plans for each patient. As leaders in cancer care and research, they provide access to advanced diagnostics, cutting-edge treatments and clinical trials. The Stanford Cancer Institute, an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center, is home to some of the brightest scientific minds, driving innovations in cancer prevention, detection and treatment. With convenient locations, digital health tools and extensive support services, the center ensures seamless access to care, including assistance with insurance, transportation and travel. Patients are empowered to make informed decisions with the help of their dedicated care team.

Stanford (Calif.) Medicine Children's Health. Stanford Medicine Children’s Health, anchored by Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, delivers nationally ranked, comprehensive cancer care for children, drawing on the resources of the Stanford Cancer Institute and cutting-edge facilities like the Bass Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Diseases. This holistic program combines advanced medical treatments with a multidisciplinary approach, prioritizing mental, emotional and developmental support alongside physical care. Stanford Children’s leads in pioneering therapies, such as CAR T-cell treatments and the dual immune/solid organ transplant procedure, which enables kidney transplants without immunosuppressive drugs. With more than 1,400 electronic oncology roadmaps and a robust clinical trials program, Stanford Medicine Children’s Health brings innovative, tailored care to high-risk patients. The Stanford Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer program also provides crucial support services and survivorship programs for young patients, ensuring seamless transitions back to daily life post-treatment.

Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.). Sutter Health’s oncology program has significantly expanded patient-centered cancer care across its network, aiming to consolidate clinical and support services within single locations. This year, Sutter added 15% more oncology physicians and 38% more radiation oncology centers, and acquired Sansum Clinic’s Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Santa Barbara, Calif. along with five GenesisCare centers, bolstering access on California’s Central Coast, Central Valley, and Silicon Valley. Sutter also increased patient referrals by 30% and launched new programs, including a specialized head and neck cancer program. The health system offers over 150 cancer clinical trials, with 9% of patients actively enrolled, nearly double the national average. The system has also pioneered innovative treatments like CAR T-cell therapy and GammaTile neurosurgery. A 24/7 triage line, new digital navigation tools, and partnerships with innovative digital companies further ensure cancer patients receive timely care and practical assistance throughout their treatment journey.

Swedish Cancer Institute (Seattle). The Swedish Cancer Institute integrates physician-led research with advanced technologies. The institute ensures comprehensive care from diagnosis to recovery, upholding a legacy of over 90 years in pioneering cancer research, clinical trials, evidence-based medicine and treatment in the western U.S. One recent advancement is spatial multiplex immunohistochemistry, which helps visualize and identify different types of immune cells in tumor tissues while retaining spatial information. These initiatives enhance personalized immunotherapies and have been instrumental in earning the designation of Clinical Radiopharmaceutical Therapy Center of Excellence from the Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging. Additionally, the institute is pioneering innovations in prostate cancer care, implementing over 3,000 minimally invasive robotic surgeries and targeted radiation therapies like stereotactic radiosurgery and brachytherapy. It also advocates for early detection through regular screenings. The institute is actively involved in hundreds of ongoing clinical trials and is often the only site in the Pacific Northwest, and sometimes globally, to participate in certain clinical trials.

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at University of Miami (Fla.). In a state with the second-highest cancer burden in the U.S., Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Cancer Survivorship program has helped keep patients healthy during and after treatment for over a decade, providing robust support services for their physical, emotional and spiritual needs. The program contributed to new national standards for cancer survivorship care developed by the NCI and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Sylvester’s lifestyle medicine program is also leading important research on the impact of nutrition and exercise on cancer, as well as genetic testing and preventive or novel diagnostic interventions for those at high risk of developing cancer. The center’s proximity to the Caribbean and Latin America, and its highly diverse area, make Sylvester unique among NCI-designated centers. It enables multiple studies on the social determinants of health and cancer incidence and treatment, extending internationally with collaborations across the globe. Within its catchment area, the center’s "game changer" program, a fleet of four vehicles, brings cancer screening and education in Spanish, Creole and English to underserved neighborhoods, closing critical gaps in healthcare.

​​Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. The TGH Cancer Institute at Tampa General Hospital, a university-affiliated medical center, is leading cancer treatment in Tampa Bay through innovative therapies, advanced diagnostic imaging and a multidisciplinary approach. With over 300 affiliated healthcare providers, the Institute's specialists utilize cutting-edge treatments like CAR-T therapy, precision radiosurgery with CyberKnife, and pioneering genetic and AI applications to manage complex cancer cases. The recently established cellular-immunotherapy transplant unit and the cancer research unit expand patient access to groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials. Tampa General’s Heart & Vascular Institute also leads in heart care, with specialized programs in cardiac imaging, interventional cardiology and cardio-oncology. The program is also advancing research on viruses linked to cancer through the microbial oncology program. Accredited by the Commission on Cancer, TGH’s dedication to comprehensive, quality care extends through centers of excellence in pancreatic and colorectal cancer, as well as a specialized sarcoma center.

Texas Children's Hospital (Houston). Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center, affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine, provides top-tier, family-centered care for pediatric cancer and blood disorders, treating over 4,200 new patients annually. The center adopts a multidisciplinary approach to tackle complex and aggressive cancers. At the forefront of research, the center conducts 250 active clinical trials and collaborates globally on groundbreaking studies in precision medicine, cancer survivorship and health equity. Accessibility is central to its mission, with care sites across Texas and partnerships in underserved regions. Recently, the center recruited top researchers in pediatric brain cancer to advance cutting-edge treatments for tumors like medulloblastoma and ependymoma. The center’s holistic approach, prioritizing emotional wellbeing alongside medical care, positions it as a leader in pediatric oncology, research and patient support.

UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.). UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, the only NCI-designated facility in inland Northern California, serves a diverse population of over 6 million and offers advanced, compassionate care to 100,000 patients each year. Through more than 200 clinical trials, including the Sacramento Citywide Oncology Phase I trials, the center brings innovative therapies to patients across the region. Research drives the center’s mission, with $50 million in cancer-related funding supporting work in fields like CAR T-cell immunotherapy, fluorescence imaging, and the world’s first total-body positron emission tomography scanner. Collaborating with other University of California cancer centers and hosting a leading veterinary oncology program, UC Davis is pioneering breakthroughs in comparative and precision oncology. The center addresses health inequities through initiatives such as the Persistent Poverty Initiative and free mammogram services, while expanding facilities with patient-centered, state-of-the-art infusion spaces and a new acute oncology unit.

UCLA Health (Los Angeles). The UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center offers comprehensive care powered by extensive research, the latest technologies and the collaboration of more than 500 experts trained in over 40 medical and scientific disciplines. From a range of innovative clinical trials to traditional cancer care for both adults and children, UCLA Health takes a multidisciplinary approach to developing individualized treatment plans for each patient and providing support services for their families. The aim is to help all confront both the immediate and long-term physical and emotional impact of cancer. Since 2014, the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center has led or contributed to 24 FDA approvals for new cancer treatments or protocols, including the first-of-its-kind immunotherapy drug, pembrolizumab. In 2024, the center earned accreditation from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer following a review of every aspect of care, from prevention and early diagnosis to treatment rehabilitation and survivorship. UCLA Health was once again ranked among the top 10 in the nation for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25.

UCSF Health (San Francisco). The UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center is renowned for its individualized, patient-centered cancer care and research. As an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center, UCSF combines groundbreaking science, including Nobel Prize-winning research on cancer-causing oncogenes, with exceptional clinical care across five San Francisco hospitals. UCSF Health’s research achievements include creating immunoliposomes, which are targeted chemotherapy drugs that reduce toxicity, and pioneering safer brain tumor removal techniques. Recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top hospitals in the country, UCSF Health leads in specialties like oncology, neurology and geriatrics. The center also focuses on cancer prevention, early detection and improving post-diagnosis quality of life, backed by $64 million in NCI funding in 2022.

UK HealthCare (Lexington, Ky.). For over 40 years, the UK HealthCare's Markey Cancer Center has provided advanced, patient-centered cancer care, gaining recognition among the top 50 U.S. cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report. As Kentucky’s only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, the center offers unique access to cutting-edge clinical trials and therapies unavailable elsewhere in the region. Each patient benefits from a multidisciplinary team of experts, including oncologists, nurses, pharmacists, social workers and genetic specialists who tailor treatments based on genetic insights via its molecular tumor board. With over 300 clinical trials, the center collaborates nationally to integrate the latest breakthroughs, aiming to improve care and outcomes statewide. This dedicated approach continues to advance cancer prevention, detection and treatment for patients across Kentucky.

UNM Health System (Albuquerque, N.M.). The UNM Health System Comprehensive Cancer Center, the only National Cancer Institute-designated center in New Mexico, leads in cancer research and offers advanced treatment options tailored to patient needs. With over 140 board-certified oncology specialists and 100 research scientists, the center excels in clinical trials and innovative research areas, including genomics, nanotechnology and drug discovery. Through its community outreach and engagement program, the center is dedicated to addressing cancer disparities by making prevention, screening and survivorship services accessible across diverse New Mexican communities, including Tribal Nations and Hispanic/Latinx populations. Partnering with local labs and universities like Sandia National Laboratories and Los Alamos National Laboratory, the center leverages regional scientific expertise to drive breakthroughs in cancer care. The center provides a range of services, ranging from chemotherapy and radiation to genetic assessment and supportive care, all under one roof to ensure comprehensive and personalized cancer care for New Mexicans.

UVA Health (Charlottesville, Va.). The UVA Cancer Center, recognized by the National Cancer Institute as Virginia’s first Comprehensive Cancer Center, has grown into a leader in cancer care, research and community outreach. UVA Health is committed to pioneering treatments, including offering Virginia’s first MRI-guided radiation therapy and FDA-approved immunotherapy for small cell lung cancer. Serving over 3.2 million people across 87 counties, the program has seen a 50% increase in patient care volume since 2014 and a nearly 500% rise in research participation, backed by $77 million in annual funding. Recent initiatives include launching outpatient CAR-T therapy, a collaborative cancer screening program with Federally Qualified Health Centers, and groundbreaking research on prostate and nerve sheath cancers. To further address disparities, UVA Health experts have proposed strategies to improve cancer prevention in rural and underserved communities, while expanding nurse-led screening programs.

UW Health (Madison, Wis.). UW Health’s Carbone Cancer Center has a rich history of pioneering cancer research and treatment, marked by groundbreaking developments like the creation of Mohs surgery and the chemotherapy drug 5-FU. As Wisconsin’s only NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center, the center leads in clinical trials, with over 250 active studies aimed at advancing therapies for challenging cancers. It is renowned for its “tumor on a chip” research, AI models for glioblastoma diagnosis, and studies on circadian disruption’s effects on cancer progression. New initiatives include a proton beam therapy program, CAR T-cell therapy, and a precision medicine molecular tumor board offering patient-specific treatment recommendations based on genetic profiles. Programs like the Women’s Integrative Sexual Health and Cancer Symptom Management Clinic highlight Carbone’s commitment to holistic, patient-centered care, while collaborations in theranostics and particle therapy promise cutting-edge advancements in precision oncology.

UMass Memorial Health (Worcester). UMass Memorial Health Cancer Center is a leading cancer treatment facility serving Central Massachusetts and beyond. The center provides comprehensive, multidisciplinary care across five locations, treating over 6,000 new patients annually with specialties in blood cancers, breast cancer, lung cancer and more. It is recognized for its nationally accredited breast cancer program and its expertise in pancreatic and lung cancer treatment, utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as robotic procedures and CAR-T cell therapy. As a research hub in collaboration with UMass Chan Medical School, the center is involved in pioneering clinical trials and innovative therapies. UMass Memorial’s blood and bone marrow transplant program, along with its radiation oncology services, provide advanced treatments and precise care for cancer patients. The center holds multiple prestigious accreditations, ensuring high-quality, coordinated care for its patients.

University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital. The O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham is a leading cancer research and treatment facility, serving a four-state region, including Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas. As the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in the area, it is consistently ranked among the nation's best for cancer care. The center is at the forefront of advancements in chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy, immunotherapy and nutrition, bridging research from the laboratory to clinical practice. It offers a full range of treatment options through multidisciplinary clinics with over 330 experts and access to state-of-the-art technology. Annually, the center treats around 5,000 new patients, providing them with cutting-edge therapies and innovations in cancer care.

University of Chicago Medical Center. University of Chicago Medical Center's cancer center is one of only two NCI-designated centers in Illinois, leading advancements in oligometastatic disease treatment, minimally invasive surgeries and CAR-T cell therapies, marking it as the nation’s first certified site for pediatric and adult CAR-T. Recently, UChicago Medicine began an $815 million project to build Illinois’ first standalone cancer center, extended services into western suburbs in partnership with Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, and introduced FDA-approved tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy. Ranked No. 12 in the nation for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report, University of Chicago Medical Center supports over 300 clinical trials annually, ensuring innovative, accessible care for a diverse patient base. The center's new oncology rapid assessment clinic and partnerships in value-based care are helping to reduce emergency visits and improve care efficiency.

University of Colorado Cancer Center-UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora). The University of Colorado Cancer Center is a leader in cancer innovation, prevention, early detection and patient-centered care. Its renowned physicians and researchers work together to develop cutting-edge technologies and treatments, offering hope for patients with both common and complex cancers. The center’s partnership with UCHealth, Children’s Hospital Colorado, and Rocky Mountain Regional VA, all based in Aurora, provides tailored care across a wide range of facilities. As one of only four National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the Rocky Mountain region, the center offers access to groundbreaking clinical trials and treatments. Additionally, as a member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, it helps set national cancer care standards through its multidisciplinary approach with over 30 experts.

University Hospitals (Cleveland). University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, is one of the nation’s 57 cancer centers rated “exceptional” by the NCI. As Northeast Ohio’s only freestanding cancer hospital, it consolidates comprehensive cancer care, clinical research and education under one roof, supported by a network of 17 community cancer centers. UH Seidman offers an extensive range of cutting-edge radiation therapies, including proton therapy and the Varian Edge system, and is pioneering in stem cell transplants for both adults and children. The Wesley Center for Immunotherapy at UH Seidman excels in developing CAR-T and natural killer cell therapies onsite, allowing rapid treatment advancements like next-generation BAFF CAR-NK cells targeting specific cancers. With over 400 clinical trials and nearly $40 million in research funding in 2023, UH Seidman continues to drive innovations like HyperSight imaging and scrambler therapy for pain management, advancing cancer care and improving patient outcomes.

University of Iowa Health Care (Iowa City). The Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Iowa Health Care is the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center, offering specialized care for a wide range of cancer types. The center provides more treatment options than any other facility in Iowa, with a team of experts tailored to each patient’s unique needs. Patients receive personalized care from a multidisciplinary team, including oncologists, surgeons, radiation therapists and other specialists. The center offers a variety of treatments, such as CAR T-cell therapy, surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and blood and marrow transplants. Additionally, the center engages in both clinical trials and research registries to advance cancer treatment. Beyond medical care, the center also provides support services, including oncology social workers and nutritionists.

University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City). The University of Kansas Cancer Center, part of the University of Kansas Health System, is an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center. This designation, supported by a $13.8 million grant for research, shared resources and equipment, acknowledges the center's excellence in cancer research and treatment. With nearly 350 researchers and 150 oncologists, the center conducts extensive research spanning laboratory studies, clinical trials and population-based studies. It has contributed an estimated $2.5 billion to the regional economy since its NCI designation efforts began in 2007, with further growth expected. The center is home to a state-of-the-art Proton Therapy Center, staffed by a team of nationally renowned experts with over 115 years of combined experience. In addition to cutting-edge therapies, the center provides personalized care through nurse navigators, specialized doctors, and extensive support services for patients and their families.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston). The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, a top-ranked cancer hospital, has led global efforts to end cancer for over 80 years. As an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center, MD Anderson treats a diverse patient population and is known for its multidisciplinary care approach, handling over 179,000 cases annually. The institution boasts the world's largest clinical trials program, with over 9,600 trial participants last year and $1.2 billion invested in research. In 2023, MD Anderson launched its Institute for Data Science in Oncology to drive advancements in cancer care, broke ground on a 600,000-square-foot research facility and expanded its international reach with partnerships in Zambia, Indonesia and the U.S. The center's received top safety ratings from Vizient, and has maintained the No. 1 U.S. News & World Report ranking for cancer care for a decade straight.

University of Vermont Health Network (Burlington). The University of Vermont Cancer Center is the state’s only comprehensive cancer care and research facility, offering leading-edge treatment for a wide range of cancers, including breast, lung, prostate and pancreatic cancers. The center is dedicated to innovative research, cancer prevention, public education and scientific collaboration, using the latest advancements to inform patient care. It provides a variety of support services for patients and families, addressing financial, emotional and logistical concerns during treatment. The UVM Medical Center’s cancer committee ensures the center meets rigorous accreditation standards from the American College of Surgeons and the Commission on Cancer, contributing to improved patient outcomes. The center’s active research program aims to translate laboratory discoveries into clinical treatments, benefiting both local and global communities. It also administers numerous national and regional clinical trials.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center is a leading institution in cancer prevention, treatment and research, with a focus on innovative discoveries and patient-centered care. As Tennessee’s only NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center, it offers specialized care for both adults and children with cancer. The center is renowned for its comprehensive approach, with a team of over 200 physicians who customize treatment plans for more than 7,000 new cancer patients each year. With access to over 350 clinical trials, Vanderbilt-Ingram is at the forefront of new therapies, supported by more than $150 million in research funding. The center also excels in cancer survivorship, offering one of the nation’s most comprehensive programs for patients at all stages of their journey.

Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.). The Virtua Health Cancer Program has partnered with Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, and the collaboration has established itself as a premier cancer care provider that offers advanced treatments, including a state-of-the-art Proton Therapy Center and the use of Cytalux to illuminate lung cancer cells for improved surgical outcomes. Accredited by leading cancer organizations, the program offers accessible care across five hospitals and three cancer centers, with over 3,000 cancer cases treated last year. In addition to comprehensive patient support, including nurse navigation and financial navigation programs, Virtua has introduced innovative technologies like GI Genius AI for real-time polyp detection. The mobile health and cancer screening unit has expanded Virtua’s reach, increasing annual screenings from 1,000 to over 6,000. Efforts toward health equity include initiatives for underserved populations, such as the “promotores” program for Spanish-speaking patients and dedicated cancer screening programs for migrant workers and Black communities.

WVU Cancer Institute (Morgantown, W.V.). The WVU Cancer Institute is dedicated to providing compassionate care, combining the latest in cancer treatment with a patient-centered approach. Through a culture of service, respect and inclusivity, the institute prioritizes cancer prevention, treatment and research to improve patient outcomes. With a growing network of care centers, the institute ensures high-quality services are accessible across West Virginia and beyond, with facilities like the Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center offering specialized treatments such as blood and bone marrow transplants, CAR T-cell therapy and hyperthermic chemotherapy. As part of an academic medical center, the institute fosters collaboration between clinicians and scientists to drive innovation in cancer care. In 2023, the institute saw nearly 159,000 patient visits, reflecting its extensive reach and commitment to providing the latest advancements in care. The WVU Cancer Institute also emphasizes diversity, equity and inclusion, ensuring care is accessible and respectful to all individuals.

WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). WellSpan Health’s oncology program offers comprehensive cancer care via a team of over 50 specialized physicians and advanced practice providers, spanning five cancer centers in south central Pennsylvania. In partnership with the Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, WellSpan provides patients with access to second opinions, advanced clinical trials and expertise from leading cancer specialists, ensuring high-quality, localized care. The expanded WellSpan York Cancer Center features an integrated approach, offering services from diagnosis and treatment to wellness and support therapies such as acupuncture and therapeutic massage. Through partnerships, WellSpan’s growing precision medicine program delivers genomic-based personalized care, including risk assessments and tailored screening plans. Additionally, WellSpan’s commitment to equitable care earned it Pennsylvania’s first Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. Yale New Haven Health’s Smilow Cancer Hospital, in collaboration with Yale Cancer Center, is Connecticut’s leading institution for cancer care, treating more patients than any other hospital in the state. As Connecticut's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Smilow offers patients access to innovative treatments through extensive clinical trials, including genetic analysis, immunotherapies and tumor profiling. Recent initiatives include a dedicated unit for sickle cell patients, an early onset cancer clinic, and a cancer disparities research initiative. The hospital also launched an Extended Care Center to reduce hospital admissions and a multidisciplinary oncology hospitalist service to streamline inpatient stays. Smilow’s statewide oncology program and decentralized access to phase I clinical trials ensure that patients receive cutting-edge, specialized care close to home.