The hardest hit states if ACA premium tax credits expire

Texas will see the biggest economic hit if ACA premium tax credits expire at the end of 2025, according to a March 3 brief from the Commonwealth Fund.

The ACA provides low- and middle-income individuals with premium tax credits to purchase health coverage on the exchange. Originally authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, enhanced PTCs were later extended by the Inflation Reduction Act. Without another congressional extension, the PTCs will expire at the end of 2025.

As of January 2025, 24 million people are enrolled in an exchange plan. Without a PTC extension, an estimated 4 million people will become uninsured, creating a ripple effect across the healthcare industry and wider economy.

Without an extension, total state GDPs would fall by $34.1 billion and total economic output would decrease by $57 billion. The list below ranks states by the estimated change in total economic activity if an extension does not occur. The list also includes the estimated change in federal funding due to the elimination of enhanced PTCs.

"It should be noted that our estimates are conservative," Commonwealth Fund researchers wrote. "They do not account for the potential loss of productivity likely to result when people who lose access to affordable insurance, and thus affordable medical care, are unable to work because of a decline in their health status."

States ranked by the change in economic output in 2026 if premium tax credits expire: