Specialties with the highest rates of happiness, balance: Survey

Despite 47% reporting burnout and 24% reporting depression, a recent Medscape survey found that 76% of physicians believe it is possible to be happy and live a well-balanced life within the medical profession. However, opinions varied widely on whether this is attainable within their specific specialty.

Physicians were asked, "Can doctors in your specialty be happy and well-balanced?" Below are the shares of respondents who replied, "Yes."

Allergy and immunology: 94%

Pathology: 88%

Dermatology: 87%

Public health and preventive medicine: 87%

Psychiatry: 87%

Ophthalmology: 84%

Otolaryngology: 81%

Orthopedics and orthopedic surgery: 81%

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 80%

Anesthesiology: 79%

Gastroenterology: 79%

Pediatrics: 78%

Plastic surgery: 78%

Radiology: 76%

Cardiology: 76%

Diabetes and endocrinology: 76%

Urology: 72%

Family medicine: 72%

Pulmonary medicine: 69%

Nephrology: 69%

OB-GYN: 68%

Oncology and hematology: 68%

General surgery: 68%

Neurology: 68%

Rheumatology: 67%



Internal medicine: 66%

Critical care: 65%

Infectious diseases: 63%

Emergency medicine: 63%

The "'If Boundaries Are Set, It Is Possible': Medscape Physician Mental Health & Well-Being Report 2025" surveyed 5,741 physicians across more than 29 specialties from July 1 to Oct. 2, 2024.





