3 hospitals, health systems cutting jobs

A number of hospitals and health systems are reducing their workforces or jobs due to financial and operational challenges.

Below are workforce reduction efforts or job eliminations announced in 2025.

Editor's Note: This webpage was created Jan. 22 and will be updated regularly.

January

1. Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network is laying off about 100 workers. A spokesperson told Becker's the health system has made "some changes in areas that provide outpatient care to align the staffing structure with community needs."

2. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health plans to close the Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children in Canton, Mass., and relocate its programs to the Western Massachusetts Hospital in Westfield, Mass. The move will affect more than 225 employees, with the state committed to assisting them in finding new job opportunities.

3. Bryn Mawr, Pa.-based Main Line Health eliminated about 200 administrative and management positions.The cuts primarily affect administrative support areas such as information technology, finance, human resources, revenue cycle, and accounting, according to CEO Jack Lynch.





