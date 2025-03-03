Lifepoint, Ascension Saint Thomas expand joint venture

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health and Ascension Saint Thomas are growing their Highpoint Health joint venture with the addition of two hospitals.
Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Winchester and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Sewanee will join Highpoint, which is jointly owned by Lifepoint and Ascension Saint Thomas, according to a March 3 news release.
The two hospitals will be majority owned and operated by Lifepoint and co-branded with Ascension Saint Thomas, which is part of St. Louis-based Ascension. They will be renamed Highpoint Health-Winchester and Highpoint Health-Sewanee.
The system also includes the following Tennessee hospitals, and more than 15 affiliated clinics and care sites:
- Highpoint Health-Sumner in Gallatin
- Highpoint Health-Sumner Station in Gallatin
- Highpoint Health-Trousadale in Hartsville
- Highpoint Health-Riverview in Carthage
Lifepoint and Ascension Saint Thomas announced their joint venture in December 2023.