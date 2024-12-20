Senate passes spending bill, shutdown avoided: 5 things to know

The Senate approved a spending bill on the early morning of Dec. 21 in an 85-11 vote to help prevent a government shutdown, sending it to President Biden for his approval.

Here are five things to know:

1.The House approved the spending bill in a 366-34 vote before sending it to the Senate on Dec. 20.

2. On the healthcare front, the new spending bill would extend funding for diabetes programs, telehealth services and community health centers. It would also support family health and educational programs.

3. The bill would continue to increase payments for low-volume hospitals and Medicare-dependent hospitals, and extend add-on payments for telehealth flexibilities and ambulance services, including specific oral antiviral drugs under Medicare Part D. Acute hospital-care-at-home temporary waivers would also be continued, including extended funding for outreach and assistance programs for low-income individuals.

Scheduled payment cuts for disproportionate share hospitals that serve a high number of uninsured and Medicaid patients would be eliminated. Family-to-family health information centers and educational programs specifically focused on sexual risk avoidance and personal responsibility would receive extended funding.

4. On Dec. 19, Republican lawmakers failed to pass a pared-down government funding bill backed by President-elect Donald Trump after dropping a broader package he opposed. The pared-down bill omitted key healthcare provisions from a Dec. 18 bipartisan resolution, including long-term extensions for Medicare telehealth and hospital-at-home programs, measures to mitigate physician pay cuts, $8 billion in Medicaid disproportionate share hospital cuts and new regulations that would have targeted pharmacy benefit managers. One major addition to the bill was Mr. Trump's request to suspend the debt limit through 2027.

5. HHS prepared a contingency plan in the event of a government shutdown. A shutdown would have left HHS with about half of its staff, with 45% furloughed on the second day of closure. CMS functions, such as survey and certification activities, community outreach and education initiatives, would have been suspended.