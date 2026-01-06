Washington hospital avoids closure

East Adams Rural Healthcare’s Ritzville (Wash.) Hospital has improved its financial performance in recent months and is no longer facing a Jan. 7 closure deadline.

“In the fall, we issued a WARN notice indicating the potential risk of closure or bankruptcy on January 7,” Dallas Killian, COO of EARH, said in a Jan. 6 statement shared with Becker’s. “Since that time, the hospital experienced strong financial performance in November and December, which has significantly improved our position. As a result, EARH is no longer at immediate risk of closing on Jan. 7.”

Mr. Killian said the hospital is now “business as usual,” with all services remaining operational and patients receiving continued care.

In late November, EARH’s board approved a 2026 budget that would turn the facility into a rural emergency hospital. Mr. Killian said those plans are moving forward to ensure long-term sustainability for the facility.

“While this progress is encouraging, it is important to note that the hospital is not yet fully out of the woods financially,” he said. “We continue to address significant debt obligations and will need to maintain strong operational discipline as we work toward long-term stability.”