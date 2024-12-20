HHS plans furloughs for government shutdown

A government shutdown would leave HHS with about half of its staff, with 45% furloughed on the second day of closure.

The department contingency plan, reviewed by HHS on Dec. 17, outlines measures the department will take if Congress fails to approve a continuing resolution or permanent spending package before the Dec. 20 deadline.

Within HHS, CMS is set to retain 51% of its staff during a shutdown. Some CMS functions, such as survey and certification activities, community outreach, and education initiatives, would be suspended. The agency also anticipates delays in rule-making and policy updates. Medicare and Medicaid would continue operating due to mandatory funding.

Congressional leaders are scrambling to avert a partial shutdown as bipartisan negotiations falter. Republican lawmakers on Dec. 19 failed to pass a pared-down government funding bill backed by President-elect Donald Trump after dropping a broader package he opposed. The revised bill, backed by Mr. Trump, omitted several key healthcare provisions included in a Dec. 18 bipartisan continuing resolution.