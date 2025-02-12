432 rural hospitals at risk of closure, breakdown by state

Andrew Cass -

There are 432 rural hospitals vulnerable to closure, according to a Feb. 11 report from Chartis, a healthcare advisory services firm.

Chartis analyzed 15 vulnerability indicators and found that 10 were statistically significant in predicting hospital closures, including: Medicaid expansion status, average length of stay, occupancy, percentage change in net patient revenue and years of negative operating margin.

Of the 48 states with rural hospitals, 38 have at least one at risk of closure, according to the report. The states with the highest number of vulnerable hospitals are: 

 1. Texas: 47 

2. Kansas: 46

3. Mississippi: 28

4. Oklahoma: 23

5. Georgia: 22

Arkansas (50%) has the highest percentage of rural hospitals at risk of closure, followed by Mississippi (47%) and Kansas (47%). 

The percentage of rural hospitals at risk of closure by state is as follows:

 

More than 41% of hospitals

Arkansas

Florida

Kansas

Mississippi

Tennessee 

31% to 40%

Georgia

Missouri

Oklahoma 

South Carolina 

Texas 

 26%-30%

Alabama

North Carolina

South Dakota 

 

21%-25%

Illinois

Louisiana

Maryland  

Nebraska

New Mexico 

Wyoming 

 

16%-20%

Kentucky 

Ohio 

 

10%-15%

California

Indiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

New York 

Pennsylvania 

Virginia

West Virginia

 

1%-9%

Arizona

Colorado

Hawaii

Idaho

Iowa

North Dakota 

Utah

Wisconsin 

 

0%

Alaska

Connecticut 

Delaware

Maine

Massachusetts 

Nevada

New Hampshire 

New Jersey 

Oregon

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington

