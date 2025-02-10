Mass General Brigham plans layoffs amid projected $250M budget gap

Facing a projected budget gap of $250 million within two years, Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham said it is "consolidating certain management and administrative positions throughout the system."

"We are acting now to allow us to continue with planned and future investments," Jennifer Street, Mass General's senior vice president for enterprise communications, told Becker's in a Feb. 10 statement.

The statement said the system is facing the "same unrelenting pressures affecting many healthcare systems across the country." The reductions are primarily focused on nonclinical and nonpatient-facing roles to "to enhance efficiency, reduce costs and maximize support for front-line clinicians," the statement said.

"This decision is necessary despite years of diligently promoting a culture of responsible resource stewardship and developing initiatives that generate diversified sources of revenue," Ms. Street said.

The statement did not specify the number of positions that would be affected. The Boston Globe reported Feb. 10 that layoffs of hundreds are expected to come in two rounds. The first will be conducted this week and the second round will be conducted in March. Mass General employs about 82,000 people.

"We recognize the impact that this difficult decision will have on our impacted employees, and Mass General Brigham is providing market-competitive severance packages and benefits coverage to them," Ms. Street said in the statement.