Lehigh Valley Health lays off 100

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network is laying off approximately 100 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Jan. 21.

The spokesperson did not specify which positions were affected, saying instead that the health system has made "some changes in areas that provide outpatient care to align the staffing structure with community needs."

Lehigh Valley Health Network merged with Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health in August; however, the spokesperson said that the layoffs were unrelated to the merger.

"This work began well in advance of our combining with Jefferson Health as a way to ensure operational efficiency so that we can invest in the programs and services our communities need," the spokesperson said.

Lehigh Valley Health Network employs more than 23,000 people, according to its website.